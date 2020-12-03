Some Whole Foods workers say they're stressed out and frustrated as COVID cases rise ahead of the holidays, and it's a symptom of a national crisis among America's grocery store workers

Avery Hartmans
·8 min read
Whole Foods
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

  • Some Whole Foods workers say they are scared and stressed out ahead of the holidays and amid a worsening coronavirus crisis. 

  • Business Insider spoke with five current Whole Foods employees from different regions across the country and one who recently left the company who said employee morale is low, COVID-19 precautions have relaxed, and their teams are stretched thin. The workers spoke on a condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.  

  • "We continue to operate under social distancing and crowd control protocols and are following all guidance from CDC and local health authorities," a Whole Foods spokesperson told Business Insider.

  • The situation mirrors a broader crisis among America's grocery store workers. 

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

At a Whole Foods store in South Florida earlier this year, some employees received kitchen timers from management, who asked the workers to set them for 13 minutes, one store employee told Business Insider. 

Only 13 minutes together would, in theory, mean that employees wouldn't have to quarantine.

Earlier guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested that anyone who had been within six feet of someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus, for 15 consecutive minutes, should quarantine for two weeks.

"Me not being a complete moron, I realized that this does nothing for my safety," the employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, told Business Insider. "I'm no safer having spent 20 non-consecutive minutes with you versus 15 consecutive [minutes], but it checked that box." 

Updated CDC guidelines now say exposure to the virus is cumulative, not consecutive.

As the pandemic's spread slowed in many parts of the US over the summer and early fall, some safety measures at Amazon-owned Whole Foods stores across the country fell by the wayside, according to five current employees and one former employee who spoke to Business Insider on the condition of anonymity. The employees hail from different US regions: South Florida, Chicago, Philadelphia, Portland, and Seattle. The former employee worked at a different store in the Seattle region. 

Their concerns and issues are overwhelmingly the same: They feel threatened by their work environment and frustrated by the lack of response as coronavirus cases spike amid the busiest shopping season of the year.

Their fears point to a larger trend among grocery store workers nationwide who have been on the front lines of a pandemic for nearly 10 months. Workers say they're frustrated, stressed, and exhausted with few options for recourse. 

"I don't want to be dramatic here, but it really is the lowest I have ever seen morale," the South Florida Whole Foods employee said. 

A Whole Foods spokesperson told Business Insider that the company is committed to adhering to rigorous safety standards and prioritizing the health and safety of everyone in its stores. 

"We continue to operate under social distancing and crowd control protocols and are following all guidance from CDC and local health authorities," the spokesperson said. "Our stores are diligent in their efforts to maintain a safe working and shopping experience for all this holiday season."

Amazon said in a blog post in October that 19,816 of its 1,372,000 frontline workers had tested positive or been presumed positive for COVID-19, though it did not break out specific rates among Whole Foods employees. Amazon estimated its overall infection rate was 42% lower than anticipated based on a comparison to the general population.

For those who test positive, Amazon offers time off with full pay

Read more: Inside Amazon's coronavirus response: An exclusive interview with the executive in charge of employee health and safety

Whole Foods New York City
Social distancing guidelines at a Whole Foods in New York City in April. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

'I just feel helpless'

The South Florida employee said he felt like, in recent months, safety precautions have been relaxed at his store. Last week, a Thanksgiving dinner provided for employees was served buffet-style indoors, the employee said. Whole Foods told Business Insider that the meal was served by Whole Foods team members who are highly trained in food safety. 

Workers at Whole Foods stores across the country described what they felt to be a similarly haphazard approach to employee safety. The employees Business Insider spoke with said that while mask compliance among both employees and customers has been high, many said their stores no longer station an employee at the door to monitor how many customers are in the store at a time, and all six said social distancing measures are rarely enforced. 

Whole Foods said it has been conservative in limiting how many people are allowed in its stores and has sometimes been more restrictive than what's required by local governments. 

A Whole Foods employee in Chicago said positive COVID cases among employees have been growing in the past few weeks. She said as cases grow, fellow employees are reaching their breaking point, snapping at customers or needing to take a leave of absence for mental health reasons. And with schools closing down, the parents she works with are stressed as they're left scrambling for child care. 

"I've never seen [morale] like this before, and I worked for the company during the 2008-2009 recession," she said. "I just feel helpless." 

An employee at a Whole Foods near Amazon's hometown of Seattle said that as customers stock up on products ahead of the holidays and amid a worsening COVID-19 situation, shelves are left bare. The shelves are expected to be quickly restocked, but there's not enough manpower to restock them, the employee said.

Employees at his store are getting the "bare minimum" of hours each week, overtime is limited, and vacant positions aren't being filled as "people are quitting left and right," he said.

"I just wish that Amazon or Whole Foods leadership understood that it's not like we're not trying," he said. "Everyone there is trying and working hard, we just need more help and we're not getting any and I don't know why."

One employee at a store near Bellevue, Washington, told Business Insider the low morale led him to quit this month after nearly three years with the company. Teams were so short-staffed that if someone called out sick, it would "absolutely ruin a team for days," putting them behind in their work to the point that it felt like "Sisyphus rolling the rock up the mountain."

Whole Foods said the company is still hiring for in-store positions and approving overtime in stores.

Grocery store worker protest
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The situation mirrors a broader crisis among America's grocery store workers

According to the United Food and Commercial Workers, a union that represents nearly 1 million grocery workers, more than 17,400 grocery workers have been infected by or exposed to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and 109 have died. 

"America's essential workers are facing a holiday season of unparalleled danger as COVID-19 cases explode across the country," Marc Perrone, UFCW's international president, said on a call with reporters last week. "With more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases in the past week, and deaths spiking to unprecedented levels, we are entering what could be the deadliest phase of this pandemic for millions of America's essential frontline workers." 

Even as COVID-19 cases are on the rise, hazard pay has not been reinstated for grocery workers, despite the risks they incur on the job. Whole Foods gave employees a $500 bonus in July, and Amazon announced last week that it will provide a holiday bonus to all of its workers, including Whole Foods employees: those who are employed by the company during the month of December will receive up to a $300 bonus. The company has not reinstated hazard pay for employees since the program ended in June.

Walmart also offered cash bonuses for employees but has not raised pay. Grocery chain Kroger raised pay and handed out bonuses until mid-June. The company is now offering a "holiday appreciation" gift of fuel discounts and $100 of store credit, according to The New York Times

It's led grocery workers across the country to stage protests demanding hazard pay from companies like Kroger, Giant, Safeway, and Whole Foods. 

During the UFCW call last week, Janet Wainwright, an employee at a Kroger store in Yorktown, Virginia, said it feels like employers have forgotten that the pandemic is still happening. 

"How many more grocery workers and Americans need to die before these grocery store companies realize this?" she said. 

Rachel Fournier, an employee at a Ralph's in Los Angeles, said on the call that employees at her store are being told not to worry if one of their coworkers tested positive for the virus, and that they often feel they're the last to know if someone they were in contact with is sick. 

"There isn't a day that goes by," she said, "where we don't wonder, 'Is this the day that I'm going to get exposed or infected?'" 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Man, 41, had no teeth and could barely speak after his mother locked him in their suburban apartment for 28 years, say reports

    A 70-year-old Swedish woman has been arrested for imprisoning her son in her Stockholm flat. He was found by a relative covered in wounds and pus.

  • Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

    A Florida attorney is reportedly under investigation after trying to register to vote in Georgia ahead of the January runoff election and encouraging other Republicans to change "your address for the next two months" so they can vote in the state as well, WSB-TV reports.Attorney Bill Price in a Facebook video that has since been deleted was reportedly seen speaking to members of the Bay County GOP in Florida last month, saying "we have to do whatever it takes" to "hold the Senate" and that he's "moving to Georgia" for the January runoff."And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it," Price says. "I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia and I'm gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me."Price reportedly says in the video he's "moving to my brother's house in Hiram, Georgia and I'm registering to vote." Then, he reportedly tells the Florida Republicans his brother's name and his address, and when a woman asks if they "can truly register at that address," he reportedly responds, "Sure."Georgia's office of Secretary of State told Fox News that "registering without the intention of permanent residency is a felony," as "only permanent residents are eligible to vote in Georgia." According to Fox, Price says in the video he will "move back to Florida on Jan. 6." Price told WSB-TV these were just "humorous comments" and that he "did not change my voter registration." But according to the report, he did register to vote using his brother's Georgia address the day after he made the remarks, and he's now under investigation. Price admitted to Fox News that he filled out the voter registration but claimed, "I wanted to see how easy it was to do it. I'm not actually moving to Georgia. I was joking." Read more at WSB-TV. > "If that means changing your address for the next two months,so be it.I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia."Our 6 investigation reveals deleted video-a FL attorney telling GOP members how to move to GA,vote in runoffs. It's illegal.There's more,& an investigation @wsbtv gapol pic.twitter.com/or2PgWQrT1> > -- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue

  • Ron Johnson Responds to Claim That He Privately Admitted Biden Win

    Senator Ron Johnson pushed back Wednesday against allegations that he has admitted privately that Joe Biden won the presidential election but refuses to do so publicly due to political concerns, saying his statements have always been consistent.Mark Becker, former chairman for the Brown County Republican Party, wrote an op-ed published Wednesday in the The Bulwark claiming that Johnson admitted that Biden won during a private phone call last month, but said he would not say as much publicly because it would be "political suicide.""Senator Johnson knows that Joe Biden won a free and fair election," Becker wrote. "He is refusing to admit it publicly and stoking conspiracies that undermine our democracy solely because it would be 'political suicide' to oppose Trump. I find this unconscionable."Becker said the "war that leaders of the GOP such as Senator Johnson are waging on the very foundations of our democracy" spurred his decision to publish details about his November 14 phone call with the Wisconsin Republican senator.Johnson dismissed the op-ed's accusations against him on Wednesday, saying the article "should be viewed as the political hit piece it is, and simply ignored.”“I have been very consistent in both public and private statements that I believe there are way too many irregularities and suspect issues that need to be fully investigated and publicly vetted before a final result is determined and a peaceful transition of power takes place," Johnson said in a statement emailed to National Review.On Tuesday, shortly after Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department has not found evidence of voter fraud widespread enough to change the outcome of this year’s presidential election, Johnson called on Barr to “show everybody” his evidence that no mass voter fraud occurred, saying there are “enough suspicions” and “irregularities" to warrant questions about the process.Meanwhile, a growing group of GOP senators is calling on President Trump to concede the election as his legal team fails to produce evidence of widespread fraud and runs out of legal avenues to challenge the vote tallies.Becker, who has been vocal in his opposition to Trump over the past four years, says he endorsed and campaigned for Johnson's unsuccessful opponent, Democrat Russ Feingold, during their 2016 Senate race in Wisconsin.

  • Navy Brings Back US Atlantic Fleet as Russian Threats Intensify

    The Atlantic Fleet will confront the Russian navy, which has been "deploying closer and closer to our East Coast."

  • 14-year-old screams in middle of night when man grabs her through window, NC mom says

    Police released photos of a person seen in the neighborhood.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Michigan judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    A federal judge in Michigan declined to reprimand President Trump's campaign for submitting a court document that opposing lawyers said was purposefully misleading.

  • US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state. In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

  • Indian police arrest Muslim man under 'love jihad' law for allegedly attempting to convert Hindu woman to Islam

    A Muslim man has been arrested under a controversial anti-Muslim "love jihad" law in India after a Hindu father accused him of harassing his daughter to convert to Islam and marry him. The man was arrested on Thursday from his village in Uttar Pradesh state, under the new legislation approved five days earlier. In his complaint the woman's father claimed that three years ago the man had ‘harassed’ his teenage daughter, with whom he went to high school, pressuring to convert to Islam by offering her ‘allurements’ in order to marry him. He claims the man had threatened to kidnap his daughter if she refused. Police said the father, who strongly objected to his daughters association with a Muslim man, had similarly accused the man at the time of kidnapping his daughter, but the case was closed after the girl was found and denied having been abducted. Local media reports indicated that the two were in a relationship, but this has not been confirmed. The woman, who has not been named, married someone else in June, but in his complaint after the approval of the ‘love jihad’ law last week, her father claimed the man continued pursuing and harassing her. Under the law, which carries a 10-year sentence and a £500 fine, all marriages between Muslims and Hindus can be annulled if it is proved the woman had converted solely for that purpose. Hindu women who want to change their religion to Islam after marriage need to apply to the local district authorities for permission to do so. The law was passed by the ruling Hindu fundamentalist Bharatiya Janata Party, the BJP, which believes that Muslim men have launched a "love jihad" to turn Hindu women Muslim, which would dilute India’s Hindu majority. Hindu’s constitute around 80 per cent of India's population of 1.3 billion, while Muslims comprise around 15 per cent. Over the past six years in power, the BJP has increased its political and electoral support across India, primarily by portraying Muslims as the ‘enemy’ poised to ‘dominate’ Hindus. Opposition parties and critics have called the ‘love jihad’ legislation ‘regressive’ and accused the BJP of normalising anti-Muslim sentiment, charges the nationalist have ignored. In October, a leading Indian jewellery brand was withdrawn by its manufacturer after one of its advertisements featuring an inter-faith Hindu-Muslim family was viciously trolled online by BJP supporters. Senior BJP ministers accused Netflix of the same in a scene in The Suitable Boy television series, in which a Hindu woman kisses a Muslim man. Senior BJP leaders are demanding legal action against the producer and director of the series for this ‘outrage’. In the meantime, other than Uttar Pradesh at least four other Indian states, all ruled by the BJP, are readying to pass identical ‘love jihad’ legislation.

  • Court papers detail alleged White House ‘bribery-for-pardon’ scheme

    Donald Trump not named in documents related to investigation

  • Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit

    President Trump has combined dozens of his favorite conspiracy theories about the 2020 election into one incredibly debunked Facebook video.In a 45-minute video posted Wednesday, Trump repeated debunked lie after lie about the 2020 election, including claims that Dominion voting machines were rigged; Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security had looked into claims about the machines changing ballots and found no evidence. Trump also falsely suggested mail-in ballots were somehow rigged against him, despite it being known before the election that mail-in ballots would tend to go for President-elect Joe Biden, and that there have been no instances of widespread fraud found since.Trump made several more false claims throughout the video, but because it was pre-recorded, there was no chance for the press to question him.> Making this speech full of blatantly false attempts to undermine the election in a Twitter video rather than at the White House means the president doesn't have to face questions about his comments from the press. He has almost entirely avoided questions since election night. https://t.co/iiHMyEDeLr> > -- Hunter Walker (@hunterw) December 2, 2020One question that might be asked is why Trump isn't heading to court with these seemingly serious claims, as the team leading his legal challenges in several states has yet to bring forward compelling evidence. Republican pollster and consultant Frank Luntz had an answer: It's because they don't have any "substance." > If the claims had substance, he would be presenting them in a courtroom - not a Facebook video. https://t.co/tgfTUm1Zg7> > -- Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Wind fans wildfire in California canyons, residents flee

    Powerful gusts pushed flames from a wildfire through Southern California canyons early Thursday, one of several blazes that burned near homes and forced residents to flee amid elevated fire risk for most of the region that prompted utilities to cut off power to hundreds of thousands. The biggest blaze, in Orange County's Silverado Canyon, began late Wednesday as a house fire that quickly spread to tinder-dry brush as gusts topped 70 mph (113 kph). Orange County Fire Authority Captain Thanh Nguyen said crews were scrambling to stay ahead of flames that jumped major roads.

  • Judge denies motion by U.S. teenager accused in Wisconsin protest shootings to dismiss two charges

    The shootings occurred in August in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid civil unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse's lawyers have said he was helping protect property and that he acted in self defense. Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded.

  • India Muslim man arrested under 'love jihad' law

    He is the first to be arrested under a controversial anti-conversion law passed last month.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Joe Biden says 'no trade deals' until he has invested in America first

    Joe Biden delivered an apparent further blow to British hopes of a quick trade deal with the US, suggesting he would concentrate on building up industries at home first. The president-elect echoed the language of Donald Trump, saying he would put "America first". "I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first," Mr Biden said in an interview with the New York Times. "I’m not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers." His top priority will be getting a generous stimulus package through Congress to counter the economic impact of the pandemic. Mr Biden mentioned energy, biotech, artificial intelligence, infrastructure and education as areas where his administration would invest heavily. His comments were made in the context of how the US would compete with China when he is in the White House. But they appeared to signal a further setback for a US-UK trade deal. It followed Mr Biden's public intervention last week when he said there must be no guarded border in Ireland. In September, he warned that the Good Friday Agreement must not become a "casualty of Brexit" and that a UK-US trade deal was dependent on that. Mr Biden has been a strident critic of China's human rights record and indicated he will maintain a tough trade posture towards Beijing, including keeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump. He said: "I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs. I'm not going to prejudice my options." Mr Biden said he would pursue policies targeting China's "abusive practices" such as "stealing intellectual property, dumping products and illegal subsidies to corporations". He added: "The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our - or at least what used to be our - allies on the same page. "It’s going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies." On Iran, Mr Biden stood by his view that his administration would lift sanctions if Tehran returned to "strict compliance with the nuclear deal."

  • 'Stop the Steal' rally asks Trump supporters not to vote in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    A team of Trump-adjacent lawyers are turning on the electoral process as a whole.Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for the Trump campaign who has since been disavowed, and high-profile lawyer Lin Wood, along with a bunch of other people falsely alleging the whole 2020 election was rigged, gathered Wednesday in Georgia for a so-called "Stop the Steal" rally. There, they brought up some old favorite Trump rally chants and election conspiracy theories, though with a decidedly non-GOP-approved twist.With Trump campaign flags flying, the scantily masked crowd was reminiscent of a rally for the outgoing president. But the "lock him up" chants at this rally were actually targeted at Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican governor. Wood initiated the chants, calling for a protest outside Kemp's house and his resignation because he hasn't moved to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.Powell added to that, calling for ballots that are signed and marked with a thumbprint -- an idea that doesn't jibe with the secret ballots mandated in Georgia and most of the U.S. "I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure," Powell added, essentially advocating for a boycott of the January runoffs that will decide control of the Senate. And when Rep. Vernon Jones (R-Ga.) tried to butt in and encourage people to turn out, Wood jumped back in, telling everyone to stay home until Trump is given the win and even suggesting Trump should split from the GOP altogether.If all that wasn't enough, someone brought a literal pitchfork to the event. > Someone at the rally literally carrying a pitchfork. pic.twitter.com/y4lteN9Xwn> > -- Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Supreme Court wrestles with non-unanimous juries case

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday struggled with whether to require new trials for potentially thousands of prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the court barred the practice earlier this year. The high court ruled 6-3 in April that juries in state criminal trials must be unanimous to convict a defendant. Previously, Louisiana and Oregon as well as the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico had allowed divided votes to result in convictions.

  • Obama compares his younger self to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and says she should've been given more time to speak at the Democratic convention

    "New blood is always good," Obama said. "I say that as somebody who used to be the young, shiny cool guy, but now is the gray-haired old grizzled vet."

  • Bangladesh begins controversial transfer of Rohingya to island

    Bangladesh began transferring hundreds of Rohingya refugees on Thursday to a low-lying island in an area prone to cyclones and floods, with rights groups alleging people were being coerced into leaving.