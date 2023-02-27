'The whole point of Brexit was to permanently prevent the EU from telling the UK what to do'

Ellen Murphy
·2 min read
Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, departs from 10 Downing Street to attend a weekly questions and answers session at Parliament in London, UK, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, departs from 10 Downing Street to attend a weekly questions and answers session at Parliament in London, UK, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The new Brexit deal Rishi Sunak is announcing on Monday is set to scrap Boris Johnson’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – a move that will snub the former PM.

The Prime Minister believes he has fixed fundamental legal changes that render the Bill no longer necessary as a bargaining chip. Mr Sunak wrote in The Telegraph that the Northern Ireland Protocol has undermined the sovereignty of the United Kingdom.

Telegraph readers stormed the comments section to discuss the new deal. Many expressed their frustration at the state of Brexit, and argued any deal that allows the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to retain a role in Northern Ireland should not be accepted.

Others implored Rishi Sunak to not just take into account the wishes of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), but listen to all the people of Northern Ireland.

'The whole point of Brexit was to permanently prevent the EU from telling the UK what to do'

Readers were disappointed by the removal of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the Prime Minister’s new Brexit deal. They argued the purpose of Brexit was to prevent the EU from controlling the UK, and its removal betrays the referendum result.

'Don't hold your breath for the DUP's acceptance of the new deal'

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has warned the Prime Minister that his deal risks the collapse of Stormont if they refuse to re-enter power-sharing. However, readers argue the DUP does not represent the majority any longer and that they are being purposely intractable.

'Such an agreement would rubbish one of the fundamental tenets of his party’

Additionally, readers shared their thoughts on what the new Brexit deal could mean for Rishi Sunak as prime minister, with many deeming it a precarious move.

What do you make of Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal? Have your say in the comments section below

