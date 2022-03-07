'The whole thing was sad,' said Fort Pierce resident where man died after being shot

FORT PIERCE — Charli Stevens said she was outside with her 5-year-old daughter who was in a pool when the gunfire sounded.

“You heard the shots, but it sounded muffled almost like it was kind of far away,” Stevens, 34, said Monday of the weekend incident that left a man dead. “I just told her … ‘Come on, let's get out of the pool.’”

Stevens’ home is south of Delaware Avenue on South 32nd Street where Fort Pierce police were called Saturday about 1 p.m.

“She wanted to look for her pool noodle first, so I kept telling her, 'Come on, let's go inside, just in case,'” Stevens said.

South 32nd Street in Fort Pierce where police said a homicide happened March 5, 2022

Police Lt. James Gagliano said 911 officials “received several calls regarding shooting.” Investigators reporting finding a man in the middle of the road in the 500 block of South 32nd Street. He had a gunshot wound and died.

On Monday, remnants of yellow police tape were affixed to mailboxes at the scene.

Gagliano said police identified the man who died, but are working to notify his family. He’s in his early 30s and doesn’t live on the Treasure Coast, Gagliano said.

Gagliano said police found three cartridge casings nearby, and are reviewing video surveillance and interviewing witnesses.

Single-story residences line each side of South 32nd Street in the area, and Gagliano described it as a quiet neighborhood.

He said the deceased did not have identification on him, nor was a firearm found. Police are investigating a motive.

“We encourage our community to continue to call us with information,” Gagliano said.

Crime scene tape on South 32nd Street by homicide scene

Stevens said there were two shots back to back, then a pause and another shot.

She said she’s lived in the area two years and had not seen the deceased before. She’s thinking of moving, noting rising rent prices and what she said are speeding vehicles on the street.

“People are getting shot and they just leave them in the road and no one helps,” Steven said. “Just stand around.”

Others on the street in the area either declined to comment Monday or reported hearing nothing.

Stevens said she hears gunfire "all the time" and said her vehicle got broken into last year.

“It was sad,” Stevens said. “It really was, the whole thing was sad.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Evens Saintilien at (772) 302-4796 or via email at esaintilien@fppd.org. Tips also can be submitted by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-TIPS.

