'Whole world is against you', Ukraine envoy tells Putin after UN vote

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

An overwhelming vote at the UN Human Rights Council to investigate abuses following Russia's invasion of Ukraine should show President Vladimir Putin "the whole world is against you", Kyiv's ambassador says. "The message to Putin has been clear: You're isolated on a global level and the whole world is against you," Ukrainian ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko tells reporters after the vote.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian troops seize Ukrainian nuclear power plant after shelling, early morning blaze

    The fire at Europe's largest nuclear power plant that prompted widespread concern about a nuclear disaster has been extinguished.

  • Anna Sorokin sues ICE, claims she got Covid after jailers refused to give her a booster shot

    The faux socialite, also known as Anna Delvey and now the subject of Netflix's "Inventing Anna," is in custody facing deportation.

  • US hunter fined after trophy photo proves he shot sheep in Canada

    Donald Lee claimed he killed a Fannin bighorn sheep in Alaska but an online sleuth and Yukon conservation officers proved he didn’t The photo on the left shows Donald Lee with the sheep. The photo on the right shows Yukon conservation officer Sean Cox in the same location, with arrows pointing out the natural landmarks proving that the animal was on the Canadian side of the border. Photograph: Yukon territorial court When an Alaskan hunter ventured out into the rugged mountains and dropped his t

  • Kasparov calls on world powers to throw Russia 'back into the Stone Age'

    Russian human rights activist and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov on Thursday urged world powers to adopt a harsher military and economic strategy against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine. In an interview with Reuters, Kasparov called on Western countries to recall their ambassadors from Moscow, eject Russia from the global police agency Interpol, and impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. "Russia should be thrown back into the Stone Age to make sure that the oil and gas industry and any other sensitive industries that are vital for survival of the regime cannot function without Western technological support," Kasparov said.

  • Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic

    Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic is an investigation into the world of online grooming and sextortion--a present-day reality for one in seven children online. By unsealing the federal case of a top-gun pilot with hundreds of victims, and interviewing survivors and their parents, this true-crime piece exposes an often-overlooked crime against children, the tactics of online predators, and the voices of parents and law enforcement poised to stop online child exploitation in its tracks.

  • Avalanche Users Can Now Buy Polygon or BSC Assets in a Single Transaction

    Cross-chain messaging protocol Router Protocol added support for Avalanche’s C-Chain, allowing users to conduct transactions across various networks.

  • The January 6 committee subpoenaed Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host and Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée

    Chairman Thompson said he issued the subpoena "because Ms. Guilfoyle backed out of her original commitment to provide a voluntary interview."

  • The three European countries who rely on Russia for all their gas

    Almost 40% of Europe's gas comes from Russia.

  • Heavyweight champion on joining Kyiv defense: 'There is no fear, absolutely no fear'

    Former world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk said he has "absolutely no fear" of joining Ukraine's defense amid the Russian invasion of his native country. In an interview with CNN published Wednesday, Usyk, an Olympic gold medalist, said he's prepared to take a life if necessary, adding that he's looking out for looters in the streets as well for Russian military forces. "If they will want to take my life, or the lives of my close...

  • Florida Gov DeSantis berates students for wearing masks

    A visibly annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of high school students for wearing face masks at an indoor news conference Wednesday, saying it was time to stop what he called “this COVID theater." The Republican governor approached the students and asked them to remove their masks as they waited for him at the press event at the University of South Florida in Tampa. DeSantis, a fierce opponent of virus mask and vaccine mandates, is running for reelection and is considered to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

  • 16,000 foreigners have volunteered to fight for Ukraine during Russian invasion, Zelensky says

    16,000 foreigners have volunteered to fight for Ukraine during Russian invasion, Zelensky says

  • Nancy Pelosi responds to Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene's State of the Union outbursts: 'I think they should just shut up'

    "I agree with what Senator Lindsey Graham said," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when asked about the outbursts. "Shut up."

  • Analysis-Chinese brands stay put in Russia for now despite Western exodus

    Chinese firms are staying put in Russia for the moment despite a growing exodus of Western companies - albeit bracing for growing uncertainty - taking a cue from Beijing's stance of refraining from criticizing Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Even as Apple, Nike, Netflix, fashion chain H&M and many other Western companies have cut or paused business in Russia amid a tide of sanctions and international criticism of President Vladimir Putin's actions, Chinese firms so far have stayed largely silent about their operations in Russia.

  • Companies and bars rename Moscow mule cocktail to show support for Ukraine

    Indiana vodka company Fuzzy's Vodka is one of many companies and restaurants renaming the popular cocktail to show solidarity with Ukraine.

  • Kosovo parliament urges government to start NATO membership bid

    Kosovo's parliament approved a resolution on Thursday asking the government to start negotiations on NATO membership following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kosovo has been guarded by NATO troops since 1999 when a war between ethnic Albanians and Serb forces ended, but the country of 1.8 million people now wants to join the alliance. "Kosovo's parliament asks the government to take all necessary steps, in coordination with international partners, to submit the request for NATO membership, European Union, Council of Europe and other international organisations," says the resolution, backed by 94 votes in the 120-seat parliament.

  • How Shopping for Groceries at Costco Can Help You Beat Inflation

    Your grocery trips have probably gotten a lot more pricey recently. Due to inflation, numerous grocery items have gotten more expensive, including various meats, snack foods, rice, drinks, vegetables,...

  • Shonda Rhimes' NYC Apartment Will Give You Major Bridgerton Vibes: Take a Look Inside

    From its antique wallpapers to "eclectic" design, Shonda Rhimes' Architectural Digest tour of her "cozy" NYC apartment is sure to be the talk of the ton. Check it out below.

  • People have watched an insane amount of Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix so far

    For the week ending February 27, Netflix subscribers spent almost 81 million hours globally watching the newly released Vikings: Valhalla, easily making it one of the Top 10 Netflix series around the world. In fact, the only English-language series to post better ratings than this new Vikings spinoff was Inventina Anna, Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix drama … The post People have watched an insane amount of Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix so far appeared first on BGR.

  • 'Mrs. Maisel' 'in the burbs? Amazon Prime, Showtime series filming in Putnam, Rockland

    Local filming for TV and cable series continues in the Lower Hudson Valley. Spot a production? Let us know.

  • Additional U.S. sanctions target Putin's inner circle as lawmakers call for ban on Russian oil imports

    President Biden announced additional sanctions on oligarchs in Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle Thursday in a bid to further cripple Russia's economy. A group of bipartisan lawmakers is calling for the Biden administration to go further in banning imports of Russian oil. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports.