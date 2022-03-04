'Whole world is against you', Ukraine envoy tells Putin after UN vote
- Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia
An overwhelming vote at the UN Human Rights Council to investigate abuses following Russia's invasion of Ukraine should show President Vladimir Putin "the whole world is against you", Kyiv's ambassador says. "The message to Putin has been clear: You're isolated on a global level and the whole world is against you," Ukrainian ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko tells reporters after the vote.