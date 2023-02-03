Wholesale power prices spike in U.S. Northeast as arctic blast arrives

·2 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wholesale power prices jumped in the U.S. Northeast, with spot prices for Friday more than tripling in some areas as an incoming arctic blast that threatened record low temperatures kicked up electricity demand.

Prices in ISO New England surged by 140% to about $237 per megawatt hour (MWh), while prices in PJM Interconnection, the country's largest grid operator, soared by nearly 260% to roughly $145 per MWh.

Looking ahead to Monday, however, when the weather is expected to turn milder, power prices in PJM were on track to drop around 78% to just $32 per MWh, according to data from the Intercontinental Exchange.

The prices for Friday neared those reached during a late-December polar vortex, which left the grid operators racing to match demand with electric generation to narrowly avoid rotating blackouts.

Some generators that failed to supply power during last year's winter storm now face penalties totaling about $3 billion under agreements with PJM and nearly $40 million in penalties in connection with ISO New England.

Parts of New England could see all-time low temperatures during the freezing blast expected to last through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

ISO New England said it currently has enough available capacity to meet forecasted demand peaks for the day.

With spot gas prices in New England rising by 437% to $26 per million British thermal units, also their highest since late December, some of the region's power generators have begun to burn oil instead of gas. The share of fuel oil and gas used in New England's power generation mix reached roughly 17% and 20%, respectively, on Friday.

Fuel oil typically makes up around 1% and gas 50% of the power generation fuel mix, which also includes nuclear, coal and renewables like wind and solar. The region's limited access to gas supplies has led it to burn more oil in times of frigid weather.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; additional reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Adani Stock Takes $100 Billion Hit After Hindenburg Report

    Shares of companies linked to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani plunged after short seller Hindenburg Research published a scathing report accusing his company of wide-ranging fraud. WSJ’s Ben Foldy explains what to know. Illustration: Ryan Trefes

  • Putin evokes Stalingrad to predict victory in Ukraine

    STORY: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday evoked a famous World War Two victory over the Nazis to rally his nation over the nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, while officials in Kyiv warned of an ominous new attack.Speaking in Volgograd, formerly known as Stalingrad, where the Soviet army defeated Nazi forces in a pivotal battle 80 years ago, Putin lambasted Germany for helping to arm Ukraine, and said again that he was ready to draw on Russia's entire arsenal, which includes nuclear weapons.PUTIN: "Those who are betting they will defeat Russia on the battlefield clearly don't understand that modern war with Russia will be quite different for them. We don't send our tanks to their borders, but we have the means to respond, and it won't end with the use of armoured vehicles."As Putin celebrated, rescue workers in Ukraine Thursday tended to civilians wounded when a Russian missile destroyed apartments in Kramatorsk, killing at least three people and trapping others under rubble, according to police.Moscow has routinely denied targeting civilians.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged European leaders visiting Kyiv on Thursday to strengthen sanctions on Russia, warning that Putin was gathering forces and planning a major attack."We all know that Russia is concentrating its forces for a revenge attempt not only against Ukraine but also against the free Europe and free world. In order to defeat such an enemy, success on the battlefield alone is not enough."European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday the EU would turn up the pressure on Russia.The West has imposed sweeping punitive measures since Russia's nearly year-old invasion of Ukraine that has devastated cities, killed tens of thousands of people, forced millions to flee their homes and shaken the global economy.Von der Leyen said there would be more military, financial and political aid before the Feb. 24 invasion anniversary. She also announced the creation of an international center in The Hague to prosecute crimes of aggression in Ukraine.

  • Austin Butler says he's finally 'getting rid of' his Elvis accent

    Much has been made about Butler's adopted accent, especially after his Golden Globes speech, but it seems he's finally shedding it.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Looking for Buyers

    The crude oil markets have pulled back a little bit over the last couple of days, and it looks as if we are going to continue to look a little bit soft.

  • Devon Energy CEO Rick Muncrief Shares Secrets of Successful A&D

    Devon Energy’s chief executive revealed the formula that made the firm’s merger with WPX Energy work. 

  • Editorial: Big Oil reaps record profits while the planet burns. California should curb its greed

    Big Oil is posting record profits. It's time for California lawmakers to get moving and advance legislation to curb excessive refinery profits and prevent oil companies from ripping people off while they pollute the planet.

  • Shell boss says world in 'desperate need' of natural gas as it posts record profits

    Shell more than doubled its annual profit to a record $39.9bn (£32.2bn) as the oil giant's boss declared the world would be “desperately in need” of fossil fuels for years to come.

  • China boosts imports of fuel oil blended from Russian barrels

    China's independent refineries are ramping up imports of discounted fuel oil blended from Russian barrels to use as low-cost feedstock amid a shortage of government crude oil import quotas for some of them, according to trade sources and data. Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including the looming Feb. 5 embargo and price cap on refined products, have been pushing Russian fuel oil barrels eastward into Asia at attractive discounts since last year. Traders blend these barrels with other oils to rebrand the fuel oil's country of origin, clearing the way for ship insurance and financing that would otherwise be banned under the sanctions, trade sources said.

  • Shell reports highest profits in 115 years

    Critics call for higher taxes on energy firms as Shell reports a record $39.9bn of profit.

  • New York’s Jet Fuel Shortage Heralds a Volatile Year for Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging premiums and dwindling supplies are just the beginning of a volatile year for the jet fuel market, with rebounding Chinese demand and the EU ban on Russian fuels set to further roil prices.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonHow Extreme Bets Fueled a

  • George Santos' Attempt To Taunt Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gets Unexpected 'Award'

    Actor Billy Baldwin chimed in as the Republican congressman's tweet spectacularly backfired.

  • George Kittle asked Brock Purdy priceless question during 49ers' tough loss

    George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

  • Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators

    The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.

  • 2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said

    Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.

  • Dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across country, doctors warn

    Doctors are warning of a dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across the country, especially those living or visiting the California and Arizona areas.

  • Putin inventing “new type of military” after Ukraine liquidated almost his entire army

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has begun to invent a new type of military because his entire army has nearly been liquidated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ivan Kyrychevsky, an expert writing for the Ukrainian Defense Express military news outlet, said in an interview with Radio NV on Feb. 3.

  • Check out Rob Gronkowski’s hilarious response to Tom Brady’s 2nd retirement

    See what Rob Gronkowski had to say to Tom Brady following the GOAT's second retirement announcement

  • Students mercilessly assault 9-year-old girl on school bus, parents pressing charges: video

    At least two students assaulted a 9-year-old girl on a bus in Florida and a video captured the incident. Her parents are pressing charges against the school and the boys.

  • 'Today' Fans Can’t Believe the Way Hoda Kotb Called Out Jenna Bush Hager on Live TV

    During a recent taping of 'Today With Hoda and Jenna,' NBC journalist Hoda Kotb called out Jenna Bush Hager for misunderstanding the topic discussed on the air.

  • Judge demands answers after Jan. 6 defendant recants guilt

    "I wouldn't change anything I did," said the defendant.