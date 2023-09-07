'Wholly improper': Georgia prosecutor blasts House inquiry into Donald Trump indictment

A Georgia prosecutor fired back at a U.S. House inquiry into her investigation of Donald Trump by arguing the goal was to “advance outrageous partisan misrepresentations” and was “flagrantly at odds with the Constitution.”

“Your letter makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law, its practice and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wrote Thursday to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Willis suggested Jordan buy a book for $249 to remedy his "total ignorance of Georgia's racketeering statute." She secured a racketeering indictment of Trump and 18 co-defendants for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election. Each of the defendants has pleaded not guilty.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a Jan. 24 hearing in Atlanta to decide if the final report by a special grand jury looking into possible interference in the 2020 presidential election can be released.

Jordan, a Trump ally, wrote Willis on Aug. 24 asking for documentation of her investigation. Jordan also asked about communications with Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Trump for election conspiracy charges. Jordan questioned whether Willis’s motivation for the indictment was political and whether she was coordinating with Smith.

But Willis replied Jordan had no business interfering in the case, either as a federal intrusion or legislative meddling in an executive prosecution. She said his letter contained “inaccurate information and misleading statements.”

“Its obvious purpose is to obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous partisan misrepresentations,” Willis wrote.

Willis said sharing non-public information about the case could hurt the integrity of proceedings or could prejudice defendants, victims or witnesses.

“Your attempts at probing communications among and involving counsel in my office are wholly improper,” Willis wrote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia DA: House inquiry into Trump case 'outrageous,' 'improper'