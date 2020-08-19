'Wholly insufficient and misleading': Pelosi confronts Trump USPS official over efforts to undermine mail-in vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi confronted Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after the Trump administration announced it would suspend the operational changes to the US Postal Service that voting rights advocates said was threatening to undermine mail-in voting this fall.

The Trump administration announced its decision on Tuesday ostensibly to appease Democrats, and even some Republicans, who were concerned the recent diminution of postal services would suppress voter turnout and erode Americans' faith in the integrity of the ballot count.

“This morning, I spoke with Postmaster General DeJoy and conveyed to him that his announcement is not a solution and is misleading," Ms Pelosi said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Postmaster General’s alleged pause is wholly insufficient and does not reverse damage already wreaked. The Postmaster General frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works. All of these changes directly jeopardize the election and disproportionately threaten to disenfranchise voters in communities of color," Ms Pelosi said.

More follows…