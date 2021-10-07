Whoopi Goldberg was fat-shamed on 'The View' by a guest - but her cohost came swiftly to her defense

Whoopi Goldberg on set of "The View." Jenny Anderson/ABC via Getty Images

Barbara Corcoran made a fat-shaming joke directed at Whoopi Goldberg on "The View" Thursday.

Goldberg's cohost Ana Navarro was quick to come to her defense as Goldberg appeared stunned.

"I made a joke at Whoopi's expense, which I now realize wasn't funny," Corcoran later said.

Whoopi Goldberg was stunned into silence after Thursday's guest on "The View, the "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran, made a fat-shaming joke directed at the comedian. Goldberg's cohost Ana Navarro quickly came to her defense.

When the hosts and the stars of "Shark Tank" were discussing Good American, a US denim brand, (its founder, Emma Grede, will be the first Black woman guest shark on "Shark Tank") Goldberg, 65, asked about the jeans, "Will they fit this COVID?"

As her cohosts Navarro and Sunny Hostin assured Goldberg, who was referring to her butt, the jeans would fit, Corcoran added: "And when you get finished with those jeans and decide you don't like them, give them to me. I'm going to make two pairs."

Visibly uncomfortable, Goldberg was silent.

Navarro quickly jumped to Goldberg's defense, cracking another joke at Corcoran: "Let me just tell you something: Sara Haines and Jill Biden already wore this dress on TV."

October 7, 2021

Corcoran has since apologized to Goldberg, who's been a moderator on the ABC daytime talk show since 2007, for her comments via a video posted on social media. On Twitter, she captioned the 19-second video: "Love ya Whoopi" with a blue heart.

"I made a joke at Whoopi's expense, which I now realize wasn't funny," the serial entrepreneur said in part. "For anyone who I may have offended, unintentionally, I just want to say I really am very sorry."

"The View," which stars Goldberg, Navarro, Hostin, Joy Behar, and Haines as cohosts, is in its 25th season on ABC.

