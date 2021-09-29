Whoopi Goldberg says Democratic Party sabotaged by far-left demands: 'We made ourselves the boogeyman'

Whoopi Goldberg said the Democratic Party is being sabotaged by far-left members.

The cohosts of The View discussed the Democratic Party split in conversations surrounding the infrastructure and reconciliation packages, with some saying Democratic centrists such as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are to blame for stalling the packages.

“I don’t think the progressive extremes represent the majority of Americans," Sara Haines said on Wednesday, pushing back on the notion that moderates were solely to blame.

HARRIS INTERVIEW DELAYED AFTER TWO ON THE VIEW TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

“They want medicare expansion, they want child care. They want, you know, the streets and roads to be fixed up,” Joy Behar argued. “That’s the progressive agenda.”

“They couldn’t get elected in my state,” Ana Navarro added. “They couldn’t get elected in Florida. They couldn’t get elected in Miami.”

“That’s because the Republicans have made the progressives the boogeymen,” Sunny Hostin stated.

“We made ourselves the boogeyman — we’ve done this — this particular wound is something we put on ourselves,” Goldberg said. “I believe so ... I feel like when you come into the party, you say, ‘This is what we want to do.’ You don’t want to go around and go, ‘You’re not doing it right, you’re not doing it right.’ It becomes a fight, see, when it becomes, ‘Here’s how we can do it, let’s sit down and figure out how to do it.’ And that’s not what we’re getting.”

“They’ve got their own nicknames, they run in their own crowd. You’ve got these — certain reverence to the older people in the party,” Haines added.

“But that’s not the policy, that’s personality,” Hostin pushed back.

“But the personality is what they’re being judged on, not the policy. And that’s the problem,” Goldberg said.

