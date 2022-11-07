Whoopi Goldberg Says She\'s Leaving Twitter
Whoopi Goldberg announced on \"The View\" on Monday that she\'s leaving Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk\'s takeover
Whoopi Goldberg announced on \"The View\" on Monday that she\'s leaving Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk\'s takeover
Get amazing hidden deals from bathroom storage solutions to meal-saving gadgets.
Improving benefits for the low paid is a noble goal, but all but the very wealthy need the benefits in current law.
Elon Musk said "$8 for all" after Mark Cuban suggested to drop Twitter's $8 fee for users who are the most accurate contributors to Community Notes.
Put this dress in a museum.
Hannah Bourne-Taylor travelled to London to protest the decline of bird populations in the UK.
Twitter founder and former chief executive, Jack Dorsey, on Saturday apologized for the layoffs involving about 50% of the staff, announced by new owner, Elon Musk on Friday.
"Driving. I used to drive to do fun stuff like pick up my friends, go places I wanted to be, or just cruise during the night and enjoy the air. Now I drive to work. Even though my car is a million times more fun to drive, I'm perpetually annoyed."View Entire Post ›
Diddy was jumping over the moon after receiving a diamond chain from Yung Miami for his 53rd birthday.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Before heading into a community center for a campaign rally the other day, President Joe Biden stopped to speak to the overflow crowd that could not squeeze into the small facility. As often happens whenever Biden finds a microphone and a willing audience, his family made a cameo appearance. This time it was his long-dead grandparents. “Every time I’d walk out of my grandpop’s house, he’d yell, ‘Joey, keep the faith,’ ” the president recounted. “My grandmother would yell, ‘No
Imagine your plane about to depart and an elderly man pulls his pants down in the aisle and pees on the floor.
"I bought the store brand, and it looked worse than if I hadn't done anything at all."View Entire Post ›
There's no denying Halle Berry is a fashion icon, from the floral dress she wore to the 2002 Oscars to her Golden Globes stunner from 2019. And now, the Monster's Ball actress just showed off another jaw-dropping 'fit with her latest post on Instagram. In her new snap, the 56-year-old star went for a classic, all-black look, and while we've seen Berry rock the little black dress (or LBD) on numerous occasions, she surprised us this time by pairing black slacks and a sheer, floral top over peek-a
Tanzanian plane crashes into Africa's largest lake, killing at least 19
Ray Tamarra/GettyThe hip-hop community is in mourning after groundbreaking rapper Hurricane G passed away, it was confirmed Sunday.“My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends… my oldest daughters mother passed away today,” wrote EPMD’s Erick Sermon on Instagram, describing her as “a legend in her own right in the Hiphop community.”Hurricane G, born Gloria Rodríguez, rose to fame in the mid-1990s after appearing on Redman’s 1992 hit “Tonight’s da Night.” She followed with another Redman s
Richards' family takes center stage in Netflix's new real estate-based reality show, but the "Housewives" star only has a small cameo.
Former President Trump on Sunday taunted Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during a rally in Florida, days after her husband was attacked with a hammer at their home in San Francisco. At a rally in Miami to support Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in his re-election bid, Trump said Republicans were “going to end Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s…
Police arrested a University of Kentucky student who was caught on camera using a racial slur and physically attacking two Black students Sunday, Nov. 6.
We've officially reached an all-time new low — sartorially speaking.
The legendary actor, who says he doesn't have any rights to the "Rocky" franchise he created, said he's against the "dark" tone in "Creed III."
Selena Gomez broke her silence on drama online brewing between her and her friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa.