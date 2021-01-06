Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain speaking over Warnock

Jared Alexander

The co-hosts of ‘The View sat’ down with Warnock the morning after his historic win

In a clip from this morning’s episode of ABC’s “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain as she speaks over senator-elect Raphael Warnock.

The women of “The View” have just returned to the “hot topics” table this week and are already making headlines. In their opening interview, the ladies sat down with newly elected Reverend Raphael Warnock the morning after his historic win.

In the clip, each of the women proceeds to ask Warnock interview questions, including McCain, the conservative seat on the talk show.

Whoopi Goldberg (L) Meghan McCain (Getty Images)
McCain pressed Warnock on his stance on “packing the courts.” McCain says, “You can understand how it’s hard for Republicans like me to believe in the spirit of unity. I want to know, will you do the same thing as Joe Manchin and agree not to follow up on all of those things,” referencing Manchin’s stance against expanding the courts.

Responding to McCain, Warnock insists his focus is solely on serving Georgia’s people and the challenges they face every day, not the courts.

After pressing Warnock multiple times, Goldberg, the official moderator of The View, stepped in to end the interview and cut to a commercial break. In the tense exchange, Goldberg attempts to wrap up the segment, saying, “Okay, well I’m just gonna…I’m actually going to end this,” as McCain continues to press Warnock over Goldberg.

McCain keeps repeating her question, saying, “I’m just asking you a direct question and asking if you would join him…I just wanted to know if you will join him,” until Goldberg cuts her off, saying, “Hey, listen! We are going to say thanks to the senator-elect Reverend Raphael Warnock, and we will be right back. Thank you for coming back, sir.”

Today marks McCain’s third day back on the popular talk show after taking maternity leave. The co-host also got into a heated exchange with Joy Behar yesterday when discussing President Trump yesterday.

At the end of the episode, Executive Producer of “The View,” Brian Teta, came on air to clear up the cause of the tense exchange. He explained there is “no drama here,” saying, “…at the end of the act I was yelling, and several other people were yelling in Whoopi’s ear, ‘we have to go to break.'”

Warnock, of course, is celebrating his historic win as the first Black American ever elected to the Senate in Georgia. In his appearance, Warnock also confirmed his confidence that Jon Ossoff, who currently has the lead in his own Senate race in Georgia, will come out victorious as well.

He told the ladies, “When the votes are counted, I have no doubt that Jon Ossoff will also be a United States senator from the state of Georgia.”

