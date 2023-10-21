Whooping cough cases are on the rise locally, health officials say
Health officials are issuing a warning about a rise in pertussis cases in Montgomery County.
Health officials are issuing a warning about a rise in pertussis cases in Montgomery County.
"It's how I healed," says singer, the widow of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, as she debuts album "the mornings."
Identity and access giant Okta said a hacker broke into its customer support ticket system and stole sensitive files that can be used to break into the networks of Okta's customers. Okta chief security officer David Bradbury said in a blog post Friday that a hacker used a stolen credential to access the company's support case management system, which contained browser recording files uploaded by Okta customers for troubleshooting.
Score a pair of AirPods for $99, a 40-inch smart TV for $168 and plenty of gift ideas to give you a head start on holiday shopping.
In another potential blow to former President Donald Trump, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro becomes the third defendant in the Georgia election interference case to plead guilty and agree to testify.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
"When I was looking at my friend, my brother, I was like, 'Man, he's gone. There's no way I can get him back,'" says the surviving member of the disgraced duo, whose story is finally being told "in the right way" in a new documentary.
Researchers have developed an AI focused on improving the reliability of Wikipedia references.
This best-selling mug set from the brand that created the Always Pan looks and feels much more expensive than it is. It comes in five colors.
"Doona!" tells the story of a retired K-pop idol who transitions into ordinary life and unexpectedly falls in love with a college student while living in a shared house.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30!
Rodriguez won two AL MVP awards with the Yankees and was part of the 2009 World Series-winning team.
Show you've got taste by gifting these limited-edition goodies. And treat yourself to a month of yum too.
While more people needed follow-up visits to an in-person provider following their telehealth appointment, the results of this new study showed that telehealth was overall effective at addressing patients' concerns.
Ford has issued recalls for the Explorer for a faulty axle mounting bolt, and for the Mach-E for an overheating battery contactor.
The EPA has highlighted some of the environmental and public health risks associated with lead emissions. The agency wants to begin regulating the use of leaded fuel still often used in smaller airplanes.
Rapper “Pras” Michel says his lawyer from a recent federal criminal case of using AI in his closing arguments. Pras, who faces up to 20 years in prison, was found guilty in April of conspiring and acting as a foreign agent.
Authorities describe Duane "Keffe D" Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the iconic rapper in 1996. All the latest developments.
Want to twin with these A-listers? Snag the 'light as air' topper for yourself!
Catch, once a health and retirement benefits company for gig workers and self-employed individuals, reemerges today under new management after being shuttered in March by its original co-founders. “We were really shocked when we saw that Catch was shutting down,” Irish told TechCrunch.
Hackers have exploited an unpatched zero-day vulnerability in Cisco’s networking software to compromise tens of thousands of devices, researchers have warned. Cisco on Monday issued an advisory warning that a critical-rated vulnerability in IOS XE, the software that powers the company's range of networking devices, was being actively exploited by hackers. Cisco said the bug was found in the IOS XE web administration interface, which can be exploited when an affected device is exposed to the internet.