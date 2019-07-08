Dario Leone

Security, Middle East

A big mistake.

Whoops: During the Iran-Iraq War, Baghdad Shot down an Iranian F-14A That as Trying to Defect

The Iran-Iraq War was fought under some of the harshest weather conditions ever. Simmering heat often resulted in temperatures exceeding 48°C (120°F) during the summer. Correspondingly, both sides limited their activity from late morning until late afternoon. Next to nobody flew between 1100 in the morning and 1600 in the afternoon.

Although most of Iraqi sources maintain that the Iranian F-14A never proved particularly effective, and never had much success during the Iran-Iraq War, cross-examination of available data leaves little doubt about the fact that the powerful interceptor made by Grumman remained a major threat. Unsurprisingly, already during the battle for Faw, the Iraqi Air Force (IrAF) – in cooperation with the government in Baghdad – initiated a multi-prong effort to curb the activity of the Iranian Tomcats.

