For a whopping $7.9 million, there's a mansion in Wall with a 7-acre equestrian pasture, nightclub

At 1980 Campbell Road in Wall, luxury awaits.

Behind its sophisticated gates boasts 32,500 square-foot home on a 23-acre lot nestled within farmland, a four-hole golf course, and a 7-acre equestrian pasture.

And it's for sale.

At almost 17,000-square-feet of indoor living space, this $7.9 million mansion includes 10 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms, and two levels of entertainment such as a racquetball court, a 15-seat multi-tiered movie theater and an underground nightclub.

This estate can accommodate eight vehicles, with its double four-car garage, which is equipped with an electrical vehicle charging station and has a 30,000-square-foot driveway. As an added bonus, above the garages are two fully equipped apartments with balconies overlooking the estate.

Step inside where sophistication meets luxury at 1980 Campbell Road in Wall, New Jersey.

"This is the most unique home ever offered for sale at the New Jersey shore," Salvatore Ventre real estate broker for the property, said.

Inside, the home's primary living space offers a grand sunken lounge a floor-to-ceiling stone see-through fireplace. Thanksgiving dinner won’t be a problem in the home’s impressive kitchen, which is equipped with four ovens, two stoves, two commercial grade refrigerators, and an oversized standalone freezer.

"Some of what makes it incredibly unique, aside from the 30,000-plus square footage on nearly 24 acres is the fact that there is a four-hole golf course, nightclub, indoor pool and full sized racquetball court inside the home," Ventre said.

Hosting your next outdoor event is easy at this home's backyard oasis, which features a Turkish silver travertine patio, with an in-ground Anyslbrite-quartz pool equipped with a 15-stool swim-up bar. It also has a 20-person jetted spa, natural gas fire pit and tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts on the property.

There is also a fully functional 1,500-square-foot poolside cottage that can act as a guest house.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Luxury living in Wall New Jersey includes golf course, movie theater