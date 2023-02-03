Who's who on the Alex Murdaugh trial witness list? What we know about people testifying

With more than 250 potential witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial, keeping track of who is who and their role in this saga can be tough.

The parade of witnesses that have already taken the stand and could potentially take it range from investigators with different South Carolina police departments to Alex Murdaugh's still-living son, Buster. Testimony from those witnesses was on hold Friday morning as Judge Clifton Newman heard arguments and debated whether to allow evidence of the former South Carolina attorney's alleged financial crimes and other "bad acts" as motive in the deaths of Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

We took a look at some the attorneys, family, friends and other people on the witness list. Here's what we found out.

Chris Wilson

Chris Wilson is a Bamberg attorney who had been close friends with Murdaugh since high school.

Wilson, a witness for the State, testified in court on Thursday about missing legal fees which Murdaugh allegedly stole that led to a June 7, 2021, confrontation with PMPED CFO Jeannie Seckinger.

Murdaugh and Wilson had worked together in a products liability suit, and Murdaugh allegedly misappropriated $792,000 in legal fees that were supposed to be paid from Wilson's firm to PMPED, then borrowed the money after the killings to replace most of what he had reportedly taken.

"He was one of my best friends, and I thought that he felt that way about me," Wilson said, his voice thick with emotion on Thursday.

As questions continued Murdaugh hung his head and wiped away tears.

Jeannie Seckinger

Jeannie Seckinger was chief financial officer at Murdaugh's family law firm in Hampton, PMPED (now Parker Law Group). She testified for the state on Thursday as well.

Seckinger testified that she had confronted Murdaugh on June 7, 2021 - the day of the murders - about missing legal fees. She also testified that Murdaugh told her he was working to prepare "financials" for a hearing that Thursday in the boat crash wrongful death suit filed the mother of Mallory Beach, who died in that crash.

Russell Laffitte

Russell Laffitte has already been convicted for a role he played in Murdaugh's alleged crime saga.

Laffitte, the former Palmetto State banker, was previously convicted on bank fraud and other charges in federal court in November 2022 and is a potential witness in the Murdaugh case.

Lee Cope

Lee Cope was an attorney at the Murdaugh family law firm PMPED at the time of Maggie and Paul's death in 2021.

Cope was present during a search of the Murdaugh estate by SLED Senior Special Agent Jeff Croft the morning after the killings. Several other attorneys from Murdaugh's family law firm were also present, Mark Ball and Ronnie Crosby.

He is a potential witness.

Rogan Gibson

Paul's best friend, Rogan Gibson, took the stand on Wednesday and testified that he was "100 percent sure" that the voices in a video found on Paul's cell phone belonged to Paul, Maggie and Alex Murdaugh on the night of the killings.

"Did you recognize the voices of your 'second family', Paul, Maggie and Alex Murdaugh?" asked Creighton Waters, lead prosecutor for the S.C. Attorney General's Office. Gibson responded, "I'm positive."

This video evidence puts Murdaugh in a place he says he never was, at a time he said he wasn't present, on the night of the murders.

Take a look at other potential witnesses in the Murdaugh trial

A list of 254 potential witnesses that may be called to testify during the Murdaugh trial came to light in week 1.

The witness list includes:

Curtis Edward Smith

Russell Laffitte

several Laffitte family members

employees at PMPED

Buster Murdaugh

Randolph Randy Murdaugh IV

Alex's mother's caregiver, Michelle "Shelley" Smith,

Murdaugh family housekeeper Barbara Ann Mixon,

Murdaugh family friends Nathan Tuten, Nolan Tuten, and Rogan Gibson,

Gloria Satterfield family members Eric Harriott and Scott Harriott (her brothers)

Alex and Maggie's friend and the HC Fire Chief Greg Cook

Eric Bland

Bamber attorney Chris Wilson

PMPED attorneys Lee Cope, John E. Parker, Ronnie Crosby, Mark Ball and Daniel Henderson

Hampton accountant Alice Hazel

