Who's on the ballot in Hamlin for the 2023 election?

On election day, Hamlin residents will cast their ballots for six positions. Polls close at 9 p.m. and we will post the election results for Hamlin and the rest of Monroe County as they become available.

Early voting is available to all voters in Monroe County from Saturday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 5. Polls are open for regular voting from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. You can look up where you can vote on Election Day at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

We sent questionnaires through the party chairpersons to all candidates. Those with expanded information and photos responded to the questionnaire.

The previous employment and political background have been edited for consistency.

Supervisor

Steven J. Baase (Republican, Conservative)

Town Clerk

Patricia J. Groenendaal (Republican, Conservative)

Town Council (2)

Elizabeth A. Maxwell (Democrat)

Phillip C. Hurlbutt (Republican, Conservative)

Joel Yager (Republican, Conservative)

Hamlin Town Justice (2)

Sharon Steigerwald (Democrat)

Email: sharon040608@gmail.com

Previous employment: Social Studies teacher, Chevrolet dealership owner, Real estate agent

Political background: Hamlin Planning Board, Hamlin Assessors Review Board

Paul Rath (Republican, Conservative)

Email: psrath@nycourts.gov

Previous employment: University of Rochester, Internal Audit Manager. Certified Public Accountant

Political background: Appointed to Town Board in 1996, Town Justice since 2012

Martin C. Maier (Republican, Conservative)

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Who's on the ballot in Hamlin NY? Candidates for 2023 election