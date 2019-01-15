Who's behind the egg that broke the Instagram world record?

By now, you've heard about the egg, which surpassed a photo of Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, on Sunday as the most-liked post on Instagram.

But who did the egg? Whose dumb but ultimately successful idea was this?

Here's what we know so far:

1. The egg account holder goes by "Henrietta."

Henrietta is, according to a report from BuzzFeed News, a "chicken from the British countryside."

2. The account holder, however, claims to live in London.

“I’m an individual living in London,” the account holder told The Independent earlier this week. They also revealed that they only have 400 followers on their personal Instagram account.

3. The egg's name is Eugene, allegedly.

In some interviews, the account holder goes by the name Eugene, bypassing the whole "Henrietta" schtick entirely.

4. The person who did the egg was participating in dry January at the time.

Nothing breeds creativity like suddenly not drinking.

5. Fans of the egg are called the "Egg Gang."

Sure.

6. Supreme Patty is a suspect.

So far, the only public figure to have implied responsibility for the egg is Supreme Patty, an Instagram star who smokes hot sauce and is known for squeezing lemon juice into his own eyes. While Patty didn't claim he did the egg outright, one of his friends did say so in a TMZ interview. (This is, of course, to be taken with a lemon-sized grain of salt.)

For what it's worth, we do not think Supreme Patty did the egg. It's more likely that he's just capitalizing on the big meme of the moment. He did get an egg tattoo, though, so kudos on committing to the bit. And the egg does follow him on Instagram ... oh god.

We've reached out to Supreme Patty and will update this post if we hear back. Until then, stay tuned for more egg updates.

This story is developing ...