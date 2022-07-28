Who's calling? Franklin County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam where the caller poses as a deputy, marking the second report in recent weeks of such a scam in the region.

The caller claims the person who answered the phone has missed a court date and is facing a warrant for their arrest unless they pay the caller with gift cards, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Where else have similar scams been reported?

Similar scams have been reported down Interstate 81 in Hagerstown.

Last week, the Hagerstown Police Department warned residents through a Facebook post about callers use real names of city police officers when calling to say the person answering the phone missed a court date. The scammer states the person must pay up to avoid going to jail.

The scammers also are "using an app that shows a real HPD phone number which enhances their believability," the police state.

Hagerstown Police, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and other police agencies would not solicit money, especially over the phone, authorities said.

For example, should the sheriff's office need to contact someone, deputies will visit that individual in person at their residence, according to the news release from that office. If the person is not at home or does not answer the door, deputies will leave a card with additional information to contact or visit the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said residents should be alert and cautious when answering phone calls. If something doesn’t seem correct, report the suspicious call to the local police department or sheriff’s office.

The Franklin County Sheriff's office can be reached at 717-261-3877 or by visiting the office at 14 N. Main St., Chambersburg.

Residents can also visit www.usa.gov/scams-and-frauds to learn more about how to protect themselves or to report scams, the release states.

Julie Greene of The Herald-Mail in Hagerstown contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Waynesboro Record Herald: Phone scams becoming a trend in the area, according to officials