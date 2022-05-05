Who's COVID Vaccinated In Hoboken? Almost Everyone 30 And Over

HOBOKEN, NJ — The city of Hoboken released data this week showing that while COVID deaths and hospitalizations have waned drastically from a year and two years ago — with vaccination rates at 98 percent for residents 30 and over — the virus is still a factor.

One person is currently hospitalized in Hoboken University Medical Center who's COVID positive, the city said. This number is down from 16 people hospitalized in January of this year. The city said the person is a resident who has received a booster vaccine.

COVID hospitalizations have risen 18 percent nationwide in the last two weeks, said Becker's Hospital Review.



In the seven-day period from April 16-22, there were 116 positive cases reported in Hoboken. From April 23-29, there were 137.

There have been a total of 10,854 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hoboken since the start of the pandemic. Hoboken has had a total of 64 COVID fatalities.

The city said, "Cases are associated with schools, day cares, social gatherings, travel, and work. Our regional COVID Activity Level Index (CALI) score is currently Moderate Risk."

Vaccination Rates For Hoboken



As reported by the city on Monday:

All ages: 95% (first dose)



12 and over: 99% (first dose)

18 and over: 96% (first dose)

30 and over: nearly 100% (first dose)

65 and over: nearly 100% (first dose)



All ages: 81% (second dose)

12 and over: 85% (second dose)

18 and over: 82% (second dose)

30 and over: 98% (first dose)

65 and over: nearly 100% (second dose)



To check weekly testing clinic schedules, go to www.hobokennj.gov/testing



The city will not host pediatric vaccine and booster clinics this week.

Residents 50 and over in New Jersey are eligible for a second booster. See: https://covid19.nj.gov/faqs/nj...

The Washington Post published a new report this week about COVID vaccinations waning over time.



