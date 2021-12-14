An indictment alleges Maund had an ongoing relationship with the woman and that her estranged boyfriend had demanded money from Maund before their deaths.

Yesterday, Statesman investigative reporter Tony Plohetski broke the news that Erik Charles Maund, described by investigators as a partner in his family's Maund Auto Group, had been indicted in a murder-for-hire killing of his ex-girlfriend and her former boyfriend.

According to investigators, Maund hired an Austin security specialist and two other men — a purported member of the Israeli Defense Forces and a special operations U.S. Marine — to shoot the pair. The motive, investigators say: The former boyfriend called Maund, who is married, to extort him by threatening to expose the affair.

READ: An Austin businessman and an estranged Nashville couple: Who was involved in an alleged murder-for-hire case?

The price for silence: more than $750,000 for the March 2020 hits, the federal indictment unsealed said.

The bodies of Holly A. Williams, 33, and William L. Lanway, 36, were discovered in March 2020 in a white 2005 Acura at a Nashville, Tenn., construction site, according to authorities and published reports. At the time, Nashville police said they were looking for three men who were seen outside Williams' apartment — and captured on camera — a few days before the homicides.

Read our full story on this breaking news, here, and scan our breakdown of who's who in the case, here.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Who's who in the Erik Charles Maund murder-for-hire case? We broke down what you need to know.