Who's the new Flagler-Palm Coast High School principal? Hint: He's a former state champion

Bobby Bossardet, who won a state championship as a wrestler at Flagler-Palm Coast High School in 1999, has been announced as the new principal of Flagler-Palm Coast High School.

Bossardet was most recently the district's assistant superintendent of academic services and served as principal at Buddy Taylor Middle School. He replaces Greg Schwartz at FPC.

Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announced several key leadership appointments last week.

“I have heard the same thing each time we ask teachers, staff, students, and parents,” Mittelstadt said. “They want someone who knows the culture and climate of FPC. That is exactly what Bobby brings to the table. He has served this district in a variety of roles over the years, but putting him at his alma mater perfectly matches a person’s abilities with the needs of the campus.”

Bossardet won the 5A Florida state championship in wrestling as a 130-pounder in 1999. He had been a runner-up the prior year in the 112-pound class. He started as a wrestling coach and teacher at FPC in 2007.

In a news release, Bossardet said his time as an assistant principal gave him a different vantage point.

"I have gained a whole new level of respect for the men and women working diligently behind the scenes at the district office for remaining focused and continuing to support our core mission of academic success throughout the last few very challenging years," he said. "I know exactly what the Bulldog family is capable of accomplishing, and I am extremely excited for the opportunity to return to FPC to help reestablish the standard for what Flagler Schools is all about.”

Middlestadt also announced the new principal of Wadsworth Elementary School: Paul Peacock, the district's chief of operational services and a former principal at Indian Trails Middle School.

Paul Peacock is the new principal of Wadsworth Elementary School in Palm Coast.

“Paul’s passion for the students is apparent to anyone who has seen him on our campuses,” she said. “His years of leading Indian Trails Middle School and his vision for excellence will translate well at Wadsworth Elementary. He has shown the value of getting students, teachers, staff, and parents involved and how that creates a winning culture.”

Peacock fills the void left by outgoing Mary Kate Parton.

“I am excited to return to a campus where I can have that daily interaction with the students. They are why we do what we do," Peacock said.

LaShakia Moore has been named asssistant superintendent of academic services at Flagler County Schools. She is a former principal and director of teaching and learning.

Also, a former Rymfire Elementary School principal, LaShakia Moore, has become assistant superintendent of academic services. She was most recently director of teaching and learning.

David Freeman, director of plant services, was named chief of operational services.

