Who's going to be the next speaker of the House? Republicans are scrambling to crown a new leader.

WASHINGTON — Despite the House being frozen without a speaker, Congress is in for a hectic week as Republicans scramble to find a new leader after the historic ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

House Republicans have a schedule: They'll meet Tuesday night to hold a candidate forum where prospective speakers will make their pitches to fellow GOP lawmakers. Next, they'll hold a secret vote on a nominee Wednesday night.

It's unclear when the House will hold an official speaker election. But the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militants could pressure lawmakers to pick up the pace and elect a new speaker so the House can act on the war, especially if they need to approve humanitarian aid or other crucial measures.

Here’s what to know going into a chaotic week in Congress.

House Republicans are set to hold closed-door meetings ahead of speaker vote. Will they rally around a leader?

Following McCarthy’s historic ouster as speaker last week, leaving the House virtually powerless, House Republicans went home to decide on next steps to crown a new leader and get the lower chamber moving again.

So far, two GOP lawmakers have emerged as possible successors to McCarthy: House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Scalise was largely expected to run for speaker after McCarthy was removed, given his position as the No. 2 ranking House Republican. The Louisiana lawmaker, who suffered a near-death experience in 2017 after a gunman opened fire at a practice session for the Congressional Baseball Game, has commanded respect from virtually every corner of the House GOP conference.

Jordan, who first came into Congress as a conservative bomb-thrower and was a founding member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, has been a close ally of McCarthy and House GOP leadership. Chair of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, Jordan is currently one of the lawmakers spearheading House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Scalise and Jordan have both already received endorsements from GOP lawmakers, revealing House Republicans' dilemma: The conference remains divided, and it’s unclear who can become speaker.

House Republicans will hold a closed-door meeting Tuesday night and host a candidate forum to hear from Scalise, Jordan and other prospective speakers.

Then on Wednesday night, GOP lawmakers will hold an internal secret ballot vote where they decide on a nominee to put forward on the House floor. Under their current rules, a nominee only has to earn a simple majority of votes from the secret ballot.

But even if a candidate emerges victorious as the nominee Wednesday night, lawmakers aren't obligated to support that person. Other officials could still be nominated in the speaker election on the House floor, which could happen anytime following the secret ballot vote.

House Democrats are largely expected to stay out of the process. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Sunday his conference won’t take part in the “Republican civil war.”

“It's not my job at this moment to weigh in to the politics that are taking place in the House Republican Conference, other than to make clear that it's time for the GOP to end the Republican civil war, in order for us to be able to come together in an enlightened and bipartisan way to get things done for everyday Americans,” Jeffries said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

At the same time, as it becomes more clear that no candidate so far can earn the majority of votes needed to become speaker, 217, McCarthy has shown willingness to be reinstated as the lower chamber's leader.

“That’s a decision by the conference,” McCarthy said Monday morning at a press conference reiterating U.S. support for Israel. McCarthy has yet to endorse a candidate for speaker and noted that “96 percent” of House Republicans stood behind him as he attempted to quell the conservative rebellion that ultimately removed him from his post.

Conflict in Israel could pressure House to elect new speaker

The surprise attack by Hamas on Israel over the weekend has added a new dimension to an already unprecedented series of events in the House. Without a speaker, the House is unable to pass any legislation, including emergency aid to Israel, a U.S. ally.

McCarthy on Monday lamented that it was “wrong” for him to be ousted by a sliver of House Republicans – just eight GOP lawmakers voted to remove him – now that the lower chamber is paralyzed as the conflict in Israel unfolds.

“We are living in very dangerous times. The pettiness has got to stop,” McCarthy said.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., a moderate GOP lawmaker, has shown support for McCarthy to return to the speakership and decried his removal as “idiotic,” as news broke on Hamas’ attack.

“Removing (McCarthy) from office, mid-term, was idiotic,” Lawler said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Doing so as Israel faces an all out attack is dangerous. Uncertainty and chaos in the U.S. breeds vulnerability around the world. The House should immediately reinstate McCarthy and stop screwing around.”

But the urgency of the conflict isn't guaranteed to push GOP lawmakers to quickly throw their support behind a new leader. Speaker pro tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., is currently serving in a limited role as acting speaker, and given the historic nature of the situation, it's not clear if McHenry can put any legislation on the House floor.

Following the September 11 terrorist attacks, every House speaker has created a backup list of temporary successors intended to ensure the speakership is never vacant in the case of a catastrophic event. The list has never been used until last week when McCarthy was ousted.

Considering the nature of the backup list, McCarthy suggested McHenry had some sort of power to lead the House and take action on the conflict in the Middle East.

“I know this is new territory. It was created after 9/11. I don’t understand why the speaker pro (tempore) couldn't lead as well,” McCarthy said. “We should have a resolution on the floor condemning what’s taken place so the rest of the world understands, we should supply and make sure that there’s no question and no doubt that Israel will never be overwhelmed when it comes to ammunition.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who will be the new speaker of the House? Republicans race to vote