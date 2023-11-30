Who's keeping our pets safe, where to watch FC Cincy, today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Sign up for the Enquirer Daily Briefing at bit.ly/dailybriefingsignup.

It’s sad – and not something people like to think about – but we see news of animal abuse cases all the time.

When the owner of a dog rescue in Butler County was arrested in July after officials seized 92 dogs and found the remains of another 30, it certainly made headlines.

I decided to look into why it took so long for authorities to make that arrest and what, if anything, the state does to regulate animal rescues, which are responsible for the care and protection of society’s most vulnerable: our pets.

I’m Quinlan Bentley, Enquirer breaking news reporter, bringing you a deeper look into a heart-wrenching situation that serves as an example of what can go wrong when there's lax oversight.

