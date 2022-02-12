Who's looking for work? Frito-Lay Wooster hosts career fair in search of new hires

Denise Doup of Smithville walked out of the Frito-Lay career fair Saturday, Feb. 12 with some papers and a bag of chips in hand. She said she had seen ads for the career fair at a local business and has been wanting a job at the warehouse for some time so she was excited to visit the fair.

She wants to land work in their packaging department and hopes it pays more than her current job.

Doup, 48, of Smithville, was one of the people who came to a career fair at the Frito-Lay warehouse in Wooster Saturday morning.

The event, which ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offered information about positions the company is seeking to fill. The job fair had been advertised in several local newspapers and job postings on the Frito-Lay website.

Higher payer jobs catch attention

This career fair comes at a time when companies across Ohio are faced with a worker shortage and are trying to attract laborers in any way they can. Some are enticing workers with higher paying salaries, which is what Doup said caught her attention in the Frito-Lay ads

“I want to make a little bit more than $18 an hour, because that is what I make right now,” Doup said. “But I would really like to make a bit more to be able to retire and have good benefits.”

A very large bag of Lays classic chips stands outside the Frito-Lay warehouse plant in Wooster on Saturday. The bag was near the entrance to where a career fair was being held where prospective workers could learn about hourly wages and benefit packages.

The available jobs at the Wooster location come with an hourly wage of $19.95 up to $28.95, according to the company's job ad.

Frito-Lay isn’t the only employer offering increased pay as companies like Schaeffler Transmission Systems are offering salaries ranging from $19 up to $34, according to a past Daily Record article.

Benefits and career fair challenges

These competitive wages can sometimes grab the attention of workers, but some companies offer other incentives such as benefit packages as well.

The Frito-Lay advertisement noted the company is offering signing bonuses and benefit packages that include a 401K plan and tuition re-imbursement.

Doup said she was happy about some of the potential benefits and is also thankful the career fair was held on a Saturday since she doesn’t work weekends at her current job.

Much like for Doup, timing of career fairs can be a challenge for some people. According to an article by Career Fair Plus, recruiters prefer to hold career fairs in the middle of the week so only 19% of career fairs are held on days near the weekend such as Mondays, Fridays or Saturdays.

While it may be difficult to get the word out through career fairs, some Frito-Lay workers said they know their company tries to post jobs online through their corporate website and places like Indeed and Glassdoor.

