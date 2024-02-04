Who's Who in the Megan McDonald murder case
Here's a look at Who’s Who in the Megan McDonald homicide case.
THE FAMILY
Megan McDonald: 20-year-old beaten to death in Wallkill in 2003
Betty Jo McDonald: Megan McDonald’s mother
Dennis McDonald: Megan McDonald’s father, an NYPD detective who investigated the first World Trade Center bombing in 1993 and died of a heart attack in 2002
Karen Whalen: Megan McDonald’s older sister
James Whalen: Megan McDonald’s brother-in-law
THE SUSPECTS
Edward Holley: McDonald’s former boyfriend and marijuana dealer, charged in McDonald’s murder, declares his innocence
Andre Thurston: A suspect in McDonald’s murder, died in 2010
THE LAWYERS
David Hoovler: Represented Thurston in plea negotiations from 2008-2010, elected Orange County DA in 2013
Maryellen Black Albanese: Assistant district attorney who was lead on the McDonald investigation, negotiated with Hoovler on a possible Thurston manslaughter plea in 2008, and then worked for him until she retired in 2019
Christopher Kelly: Assistant district attorney who drafted a 2023 memo recommending the McDonald case go to grand jury
Leah Canton: Assistant district attorney who helped draft the 2023 memo recommending the case go to grand jury
Stu Rosenwasser: Assistant district attorney, former law partner of David Hoovler
Chris Borek: Chief assistant district attorney
Julia Cornachio: Special prosecutor in McDonald case, a longtime Westchester prosecutor
Laura Murphy: Cornachio's co-counsel, a veteran of Westchester DA's Cold Case bureau
Paul Weber: Holley’s defense attorney on the 2nd degree murder charge
THE JUDGE
Craig Stephen Brown: Orange County judge who denied two warrants in the Holley investigation after asking State Police investigator Kevin Chorzempa if Brown's brother-in-law, Jason Rivera, was a suspect in the homicide
THE POLICE
Brad Natalizio: NYSP lieutenant, ran McDonald case from 2017-2022, wrote internal report accusing Hoovler of hindering the McDonald investigation and Judge Brown of asking if his brother-in-law was a suspect in the case
Michael Corletta: NYSP investigator, succeeded Natalizio, wrote 17-page felony complaint against Holley, the basis for his arrest on April 20, 2023
Joe Kolek: NYSP captain who told Hoovler in March 2023 that State Police weren’t going to wait for Holley to confess to the murder
Kevin Chorzempa: NYSP Senior investigator who was contacted by Judge Craig Brown about the judge's brother-in-law
This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Megan McDonald murder case: Learn who all the major players are