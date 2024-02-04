Who's Who in the Megan McDonald murder case

Here's a look at Who’s Who in the Megan McDonald homicide case.

THE FAMILY

Megan McDonald

Megan McDonald: 20-year-old beaten to death in Wallkill in 2003

Elizabeth McDonald, mother of Megan sits beside a photo of her slain daughter during a press conference about the arrest of Edward Holley on April 20, 2023. Holley is being charged for the 2003 murder of Megan McDonald.

Betty Jo McDonald: Megan McDonald’s mother

Dennis McDonald: Megan McDonald’s father, an NYPD detective who investigated the first World Trade Center bombing in 1993 and died of a heart attack in 2002

Karen Whalen, sister of Megan McDonald speaks beside her husband, James, at a press conference announcing the arrest of Edward Holley on April 20, 2023.

Karen Whalen: Megan McDonald’s older sister

James Whalen: Megan McDonald’s brother-in-law

THE SUSPECTS

Edward Holley appears in the Town of Wallkill Court in Middletown on May 3, 2023.

Edward Holley: McDonald’s former boyfriend and marijuana dealer, charged in McDonald’s murder, declares his innocence

Andre Thurston: A suspect in McDonald’s murder, died in 2010

THE LAWYERS

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler speaks with residents during a "Coffee with the DA" event at the Alexis Diner in Newburgh on October 3, 2023.

David Hoovler: Represented Thurston in plea negotiations from 2008-2010, elected Orange County DA in 2013

Maryellen Black Albanese: Assistant district attorney who was lead on the McDonald investigation, negotiated with Hoovler on a possible Thurston manslaughter plea in 2008, and then worked for him until she retired in 2019

Christopher Kelly: Assistant district attorney who drafted a 2023 memo recommending the McDonald case go to grand jury

Leah Canton: Assistant district attorney who helped draft the 2023 memo recommending the case go to grand jury

Stu Rosenwasser: Assistant district attorney, former law partner of David Hoovler

Chris Borek: Chief assistant district attorney

Special District Attorney Julia Cornachio speaks while in the Town of Wallkill in Middletown on August 23, 2023.

Julia Cornachio: Special prosecutor in McDonald case, a longtime Westchester prosecutor

Special District Attorney co-counsel, Laura Murphy, outside the Town of Wallkill Court in Middletown on May 3, 2023.

Laura Murphy: Cornachio's co-counsel, a veteran of Westchester DA's Cold Case bureau

Attorney for Edward Holley, Paul Weber speaks to media after an appearance in the Town of Wallkill Court in Middletown on May 3, 2023.

Paul Weber: Holley’s defense attorney on the 2nd degree murder charge

THE JUDGE

Judge Craig Brown in his courtroom at the Orange County Courthouse in Goshen on October 10, 2023.

Craig Stephen Brown: Orange County judge who denied two warrants in the Holley investigation after asking State Police investigator Kevin Chorzempa if Brown's brother-in-law, Jason Rivera, was a suspect in the homicide

THE POLICE

New York State Police Investigator Brad Natalizio at Greenway Terrace in Middletown Feb. 17, 2022. Megan McDonald was seen there on the night of her disappearance.

Brad Natalizio: NYSP lieutenant, ran McDonald case from 2017-2022, wrote internal report accusing Hoovler of hindering the McDonald investigation and Judge Brown of asking if his brother-in-law was a suspect in the case

New York State Police Investigator Michael Corletta at Greenway Terrace in Middletown Feb. 17, 2022.

Michael Corletta: NYSP investigator, succeeded Natalizio, wrote 17-page felony complaint against Holley, the basis for his arrest on April 20, 2023

Joe Kolek: NYSP captain who told Hoovler in March 2023 that State Police weren’t going to wait for Holley to confess to the murder

New York State Police Troop F BCI commander, Captain Joe Kolek speaks during a press conference about the arrest of Edward Holley on April 20, 2023. Holley is being charged for the 2003 murder of Megan McDonald.

Kevin Chorzempa: NYSP Senior investigator who was contacted by Judge Craig Brown about the judge's brother-in-law

