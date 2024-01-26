Who's News for Jan. 31, 2024

Jan. 26—Area residents named to Dean's List at Georgia College & State University

MILLEDGEVILLE — Chase Blanton of Moultrie and Reagan Johnson of Ochlocknee made the Dean's List in the College of Health Sciences at Georgia College & State University for their work for the 2023 fall term.

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state's designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

Fletcher named to Dean's Honor Roll at Ole Miss

UNIVERSITY, Miss. — Ava Fletcher, of Coolidge, was named to the University of Mississippi's Fall 2023 Honor Roll lists.

Fletcher, majoring in Integrated Marketing Comm., was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university.

Local residents honored at Georgia State University

ATLANTA — Wenkang Chen of Moultrie was named to the Fall 2023 President's List at Georgia State University, and three other area residents were named to the university's Dean's List.

To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Requirements for the Dean's List are similar, but the minimum GPA is 3.5.

Dean's List students from the Moultrie area include Lincoln Kinsey of Norman Park, Tykerian Mathis of Sale City and Audreyanna Rowland of Moultrie.

Eaton named to University of Alabama Dean's List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Aubrey Eaton was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall semester 2023.

A total of 13,950 students enrolled during fall semester 2023 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).

White named to James Madison University president's list

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Abigale White of Moultrie has been named to the president's list at James Madison University for the fall 2023 semester. Students who earn president's list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.900 or above. White is seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.

Fletcher named to Presbyterian College Dean's List

CLINTON, S.C. — Mallory Fletcher of Coolidge was among nearly 300 students named to the Presbyterian College Dean's List for Fall 2023.

This prestigious honor recognizes students who have achieved between a 3.3 and a 3.9-grade point average for a semester and is a testament to students' dedication to academic excellence.

Georgia Southern University announces Fall 2023 President's List

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,350 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2023 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Moultrie-area students on the list include:

* Jason Jacobs of Moultrie.

* Rebekah Campbell of Moultrie.

* Joshua Massey of Moultrie.

* Jaylee Williams of Moultrie.

* Zachary Braun of Hartsfield.

* Emmanuel Basilio of Moultrie.

* Raelyn Fillyaw of Moultrie.

* Savannah Beasley of Coolidge.

* Lauren Perkins of Moultrie.

* Ragan Harden of Doerun.

* Dale Cox of Moultrie.

Georgia Southern announces Fall 2023 Dean's List

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,550 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2023 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Moultrie-area students on the list include:

* Katherine Horne of Norman Park.

* Casey Stocker of Pavo.

* Joshua Berry of Moultrie.

* Emily Siddell of Coolidge.

* Samaya Bridges of Moultrie.

* Isabella Jacobs of Moultrie.

* Ryan Smith of Moultrie.

* Jabari Greene of Moultrie.

* Jose Espino of Norman Park.

* Pedro Mendoza of Omega.

* Jayla Rivera of Coolidge.

* Whitney Hancock of Doerun.

* Emily Brooks of Norman Park.

Area residents graduate from Georgia Southwestern State University

AMERICUS, Ga. — The following area residents were among 465 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2023 Commencement Ceremony held Dec. 14 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.

* Kari Hardigree of Ochlocknee earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education.

* Christopher Thomas of Meigs earned a master's degree in special education.

* Ambria Poole of Doerun earned a specialist degree in special education.

* Jessica Rauls of Meigs earned a specialist degree in special education.

* Nicholas Grave De Peralta of Coolidge earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science magna cum laude.

Georgia's State School Superintendent Richard Woods delivered the commencement address.