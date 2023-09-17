Who's News for Sept. 17, 2023

Sep. 17—Burke graduates from Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Adam R. Burke of Ochlocknee graduated from Jacksonville State University on Aug. 4 with a degree in EDS. More than 400 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees as part of the university's spring commencement ceremony.

Kinsey named to GSU President's List

ATLANTA — Lincoln Kinsey of Norman Park was named to the President's List for the Summer 2023 semester at Georgia State University.

To be eligible for the President's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of 6 semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Mendez named to GSU Dean's List

ATLANTA — Marlen Mendez, of Sale City, was named to the Summer 2023 Dean's List at Georgia State University.

To be eligible for the Dean's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.

Hamilton Elementary honors readers

HARTSFIELD — Hamilton Elementary School recently recognized its Super Readers for the month of August. These students showed exceptional progress in reading skills during the month, a school official said.

They included:

—A'hmir Williams.

—Malloy Hunsberger.

—Jalix Lambright.

—Layla Glass.

—Ada Landrum.

—Jaxon Farmer.

—Mason Stanfill.

—Dessiyah Crawford.

—Taylor Whitlatch.

—Koda Lewis.

—Peyton Hicks.

—McKinley Carroll.