'Who's in their prime now?': Nikki Haley in N.H. takes jab at Don Lemon after CNN firing

BEDFORD, N.H. – Presidential hopeful and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley spent part of her campaign stop in New Hampshire Wednesday evening taking a jab at former CNN host Don Lemon, who recently said he was terminated by the network.

“Do you feel that it’s possible that Don Lemon was fired because he was beyond his prime?” an attendee at Haley's town hall in Bedford asked, referencing Lemon’s remarks in February when he suggested Haley was too old to be “in her prime” as a woman.

Haley is so far the only woman in the 2024 Republican presidential field.

“God bless Don Lemon,” Haley said to chuckles from the packed crowd in a local taproom. “All I’ll say is, ‘Who’s in their prime now?’”

“That was a gift to every woman in America,” Haley said of Lemon’s termination.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a town hall event in New Hampshire on April 26, 2023 in Bedford, New Hampshire.

What did Don Lemon say about Nikki Haley?

After Haley’s formal campaign announcement in February, Lemon commented on "CNN This Morning" about her calls for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75 and questioned the 51-year-old candidate's own ability to serve.

"She says people, politicians are not in their prime," Lemon said. "Nikki Haley is not in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s."

His co-host, Poppy Harlow, challenged his comments, to which Lemon doubled down.

"Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are," Lemon said.

Lemon later apologized on Twitter, calling the comments "irrelevant" and that "a woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally." Lemon was off the show for a few days after the comments but soon returned as a host.

Haley responded, tweeting the exchange and saying "it’s always the liberals who are the most sexist." Haley’s campaign later promoted beer koozies as fundraising merchandise, branded with the phrase, "Past my prime? Hold my beer."

Lemon said in a statement he was terminated Monday, as CNN wrote in a story on its website that the network and longtime anchor had "parted ways."

Haley makes third trip to early voting state of New Hampshire

Haley’s stop in Bedford was part of a third trip to the important first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire.

In her stump speech, Haley campaigned on her achievements as governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She went through a list of campaign priorities, including addressing the national debt and the migrant crisis at the southern border.

Haley is scheduled to stop in Henniker on Thursday and Laconia on Friday.

