Who's really left holding the bag for those sky-high electricity bills in Texas?

As Texas thaws from a winter storm that left customers with sky-high electricity bills, state and federal lawmakers are rushing to find a way to make up for the costs. With customers owing billions of dollars, it is unclear who will be left holding the bag.

"We're all going to pay for it some way, meaning taxpayers, shareholders or customers," said Michael Webber, a professor of energy resources at the University of Texas at Austin. "But it'll take a few months for details to shake out."

Gov. Greg Abbott announced last weekend that the state's Public Utility Commission had put a moratorium on customer disconnections for nonpayment to address the exorbitant bills, and he has met with legislators about how the state can help reduce the electricity cost burden on consumers.

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Texas last week, which will provide federal assistance for temporary housing and home repairs. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told CNN over the weekend that the plan is to use federal assistance for building damage and to cover the cost of electricity bills.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Sunday in an interview on CNN that there will be "hell to pay" if residents are expected to front the bill for skyrocketing electricity costs.

"It would be unconscionable for bills to go up and for bills to be put on the backs of residents of the state that have been suffering and freezing in their homes for the last week, through no fault of their own," Nirenberg said.

As temperatures dropped below freezing, demand for electricity spiked, pushing up wholesale power prices to $9,000 per megawatt-hour. Typically, the seasonal average is $50 per megawatt-hour. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, which manages power for about 90 percent of the state's electric load, and the state's electricity generators were unprepared for the icy storm. They were unable to produce energy to meet demand — a critical part of what makes Texas' free market electricity grid function.

Electricity bills for Texans who chose a rate plan that changes with wholesale prices ticked up by more than 10 times. Royce Pierce, who owns a three-bedroom home in Willow Park, west of Fort Worth, said his monthly electricity bill hit $17,300. Typically, it is about $150 a month. Last week, his wife closed the account, which is auto-billed by Griddy, a wholesale electricity provider, because it had been wiped out, Pierce said.

"I emailed them and said: 'I can't afford this. What do I need to do? What are we able to do?'" he said. "We have teenage kids, and we still have other expenses."

In Texas, maximum wholesale electricity prices are used in "extreme scarcity conditions" to encourage generators to produce more power, according to the state Public Utility Commission. The prices are paid by wholesale buyers and generators who did not purchase power ahead of time to hedge their risks, which acts as a penalty for generators who fail to produce power. But in last week's winter storm, those prices were passed down to consumers.

"A lot of conservative economists will say: 'That is good. We want discipline, ease of entry, ease of exit.' If someone is not well-hedged, they don't belong in the market," said Jay Zarnikau, the former director of electric utility regulation with the Public Utility Commission. "On the other hand, you have two large competitors, and they'll probably survive as the smaller retailers who run into problems go out of business — so you're going to have more concentration."

Dramatic spikes in electricity prices have already driven about 20 companies into bankruptcy over the last two decades, leaving a handful of dominant players, including NRG Energy and Vistra, said Zarnikau, who is now an economist at the University of Texas at Austin Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs.

Over the last few days, the Canadian energy retailer Just Energy said it might run into trouble covering about $250 million in weather-related costs from the storm. Atmos Energy Corp., based in Dallas, said it is considering raising cash after it spent as much as $3.5 billion to buy fuel during the storm.

"Absolutely, some companies will go bankrupt," said Edward Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston. "Some consumers will be disadvantaged, because they will have to move to providers that cost more — and trust me, they're just waiting for them."

As Texans patch up bursting water pipes and mourn dozens of deaths, people on the ground are not sure when help for their mounting bills will arrive. Amanda Powell, a lawyer with Lone Star Legal Aid, said the nonprofit firm is focused on providing accurate information to residents who might file for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover damage to their homes.

"We're going to have to see if they're going to provide some utility assistance," Powell said. "As far as the answer to what is going to happen, we just don't know. I've never seen anything like this."

Four ERCOT board members said Tuesday that they intend to resign. The board's chairwoman and vice chairman, along with two other board members, issued a joint statement saying their decision was intended "to allow state leaders a free hand with future direction and to eliminate distractions."

Recommended Stories

  • Texas' Abbott to temporarily ban electric bills

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a temporary ban on electric bills Sunday, as the state reels from a deadly winter storm which left millions without power.The ban comes after many Texans were charged thousands of dollars for electricity during the deadly deep freeze.According to invoices posted on social media, some Texans who managed to get their power back racked up $5,000 electricity bills over just five days.Abbott told reporters in San Antonio Sunday that some 30,000 Texans were still without power."The Texas Public Utilities Commission called an emergency meeting today to issue a moratorium on customer disconnections for non-payments. They are also going to restrict electric providers from sending customer invoices at this time. And this pause will give them time to address the electric and power billing challenges that Texans are seeing."Texas has a highly unusual deregulated energy market that lets residents choose between scores of competing electricity providers.Some providers sell electricity at prices that rise in sync with demand, which skyrocketed as the record-breaking freeze gripped a state unprepared for extremely cold temperatures.The news has prompted criticism from politicians on both sides of the aisle, including U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who called the rate increases "ridiculous" and distanced himself from the free-market system he had previously praised.Separately, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has ordered an investigation into power companies regarding their outages, emergency plans and pricing, saying that the companies "grossly mishandled" the weather emergency.

  • Texas storm leaves damaged homes and high electric bills

    Texans are now facing sky-high bills after a catastrophic storm left many without heat or clean water.

  • Out-of-state ERCOT board members resign after Texas winter storm

    State leaders have expressed concern that board members lived outside of Texas.

  • After social-media sites booted Trump, Mexican leaders want to put 'clear limits' on what those companies can do

    "I don't like anyone ... to have their right taken away to send a message on Twitter or on Facebook," Mexico's president said on January 7.

  • A Florida woman who threatened to shoot FBI agents who tried to interview her about the Capitol insurrection was released on bond

    Suzanne Kaye, 59, said in a video she would use her "Second Amendment right to shoot your f------ a--" if FBI agents came to her home for questioning.

  • Big Texas Corporations Demand Storm Survivors Go Without Pay

    The Washington Post/Mark Felix/GettyDALLAS—First they had to deal with a nightmare of a winter storm, an historic assault that wiped out their power, heat, water, or all three at once.Now they have to deal with bosses denying them pay.Internal company emails and text messages obtained by The Daily Beast indicate that dozens of employers in Texas, many of them in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, have told people who were unable to go to work or work remotely due to loss of electricity during last week’s destructive winter storm that they must consider the lost days as vacation, or otherwise go without pay.These are not small businesses, either. Several large companies are among them, such as Bell Textron Inc.—formerly known as Bell Helicopter—United Ag & Turf, BAE Systems, and the City of Dallas itself.And workers are seething.‘People Are Greedy’: The Absurd Electric Bills Slamming Texans“We are required to use vacation on the days of the storm when I had no heat or WiFi, or I can forfeit the money and not get paid,” a Bell Helicopter employee, who like other workers quoted in this report spoke under the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, told The Daily Beast.“I’m disappointed and nervous about the next year,” the worker said, adding, “Even though I’m salaried, I’m entry-level, and any knock to my income will put me on the street—and that’s terrifying.”Representatives from Bell did not return a call or email requesting comment, but emails sent by management and reviewed by The Daily Beast made the policy clear.“Employees who are unable to fully dedicate their time and attention to company business due to current conditions should use available PTO, vacation, or holiday flex time if they wish to be paid for today. Otherwise, employees who do not have any remaining PTO, vacation, or holiday flex time or do not wish to use their unused PTO, vacation, or holiday flex time will not be paid for today,” read an email sent last week from Bell executive management.The worker told The Daily Beast that Bell facilities were closed the entire week, but that at one point they were unable to access the VPN–a “virtual private network” that allows them to access company systems—meaning many employees at Bell couldn’t work from home even when they had electricity.Executives at United Ag & Turf—a John Deere equipment dealer—and managers at BAE Systems—a British multinational arms, security, and aerospace company—sent similar messages. But they also allowed employees to effectively borrow paid time off, which would come out of their future allotments or pay, according to emails reviewed by The Daily Beast.Some employees did not appreciate the offer.“[I] just felt like people should know. It’s not right,” an employee at BAE Systems told The Daily Beast.A spokesperson for BAE Systems told The Daily Beast, “As a government contractor, there are regulations we must follow for labor charged by our employees. The events of last week are unusual and we are working with employees on how to properly handle any time they were unable to work. In addition, we activated our Immediate Response Program to support our colleagues and provide financial assistance to affected employees and their families.”Employees at United Ag & Turf, meanwhile, were even told they must take responsibility for maintaining a time-off balance in case such events occur in the future. This despite the devastating storm and the associated power crisis being “the largest insurance claim event in Texas history.”“To be prepared for circumstances like this in the future, each employee is expected to manage their PTO and encouraged to always carry a balance for unexpected situations like health issues and bad weather. This type of assistance will not be offered in the future,” read an email from the executive management of United Ag & Turf.United Ag & Turf did not respond to a request for comment. “I feel angry. They could have said nothing and been fine. They could have paid people for the canceled days and looked like heroes. They instead opted to add insult to injury,” said a worker at United Ag & Turf.For-profit employers are not the only ones who have told their employees that they must use their vacation days. Even some government employees have been affected: An email sent to the library department at the City of Dallas told employees to use personal leave time for lost work. The veracity of the email was confirmed by a Dallas City Council member, Adam Bazaldua, as well as a city communications representative, Catherine Cuellar.“It’s really disheartening that HR (who have worked entirely from home for the past year, by the way) get to just decide whether people get paid or not,” one city employee said.‘This Is Some Crazy Nightmare’: Mom Recounts Last Moments With Her 3 Kids Who Died in Texas Power OutageCuellar told the Daily Beast that for those without available paid time off, they can either “make up time within the pay period” or apply for emergency administrative paid leave, which would then have to be approved by FEMA.“Nobody gets to ‘just decide’ anything; we have processes and layers of accountability for taxpayer dollars,” she said.“So it becomes a question at the federal government level whether or not paying that worker emergency administrative pay was a necessary expense during the weather event,” Cuellar added.“That has been the city’s policy for emergency weather-related pay for a decade,” she said.When asked whether the policy could be changed to cover all employees, Cuellar said that things would be handled on a case-by-case basis.Austin Kaplan, an employment lawyer based in Austin, described these situations as a consequence of a lack of adequate labor protections in a state with notoriously weak safeguards for workers.“There’s no requirement in Texas that people pay any vacation time at all. There’s just no safety net, or anything like that,” Kaplan told The Daily Beast.This means that it’s been entirely up to employers to decide how to handle the fallout. Some, like Cisco, not only paid their employees for the lost days, but also offered offices as a shelter and sent resources for mental-health support.But it appears they are in the minority. And without any clear sign of the government taking action—Gov. Greg Abbott has hinted at relief for workers facing sky-high electric bills, but little else—they appear to be on their own.“In my estimation, the state that turned the power grid off ought to be the one paying,” Kaplan said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Appeals court tosses $44.7 million verdict in shooting by off-duty Chicago cop, says city can’t be held liable

    CHICAGO — A federal appeals court on Tuesday threw out a historic $44.7 million judgment against the city of Chicago stemming from a shooting by an off-duty officer, saying that while the incident that left the officer’s friend paralyzed was “tragic,” the city cannot be held liable. The ruling by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which was widely expected, wipes out the decision by a jury ...

  • Florida woman charged with setting fire to 10 trash trucks

    A South Florida woman who set fire last fall to 10 garbage trucks outside a solid waste business where she worked has been arrested, authorities said. Saprell Frazier, 43, was taken into custody during a traffic stop Friday in Pompano Beach, a day after being placed under surveillance, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office report.

  • A deadly storm on top of a pandemic devastates vulnerable Texans: 'We've been living in a nightmare'

    The most vulnerable Texans throughout the state have been hit with a double whammy of a rare and catastrophic storm on top of an ongoing pandemic.

  • Texas electricity provider Griddy faces class action lawsuit for skyrocketing bills

    With Texans panicked over how to pay for $1,000+ electricity bills, one customer is suing Griddy after racking up a $9,340 bill during the state’s power crisis.

  • Houston's Harris County is looking into leaving the Texas power grid after recent widespread power failures

    After a winter storm knocked out power for millions of Texans, Harris County officials are looking into ditching the state's unregulated power grid.

  • 'What happened ... must never happen again': Rep. Liz Cheney, a top House Republican, again hits Trump over Capitol riots

    Despite threats to her re-election, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney did not back down from criticism of Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Oil Falls After Industry Report Shows Surprise U.S. Supply Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined in New York after an industry report showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week amid a spate of refinery outages from the country’s recent cold snap.The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute was said to report a 1.03 million-barrel build in domestic oil inventories, compared to expectations for a decline. At the same time, U.S. drillers have already restored about 80% of crude production in parts of Texas following the polar blast.“People have been counting on continuous drawdowns, so there will be these surprise builds on occasion,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. Technical indicators were also showing a pullback in benchmark crude prices was overdue after they jumped 18% this month. The rally has been supported by production cuts from Saudi Arabia and an improving outlook for demand. The futures curve continues to reflect tightening supplies, with Brent’s nearest contracts trading at a premium to later ones in a bullish pattern known as backwardation. The market is pricing in a strong short-term deficit, as oil stockpile declines continue at a rate of 2 million barrels a day to 3 million barrels a day, according to Vitol Group.Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Russia will once again head into an OPEC+ meeting with differing opinions about adding more crude to the market, potentially pressuring the recent rally. Saudi Arabia is calling for caution while Moscow appears to favor a supply hike. The group will meet March 4 to discuss whether to provide more crude to the market in April.“It’s unmistakable that we’ll see some increase, but how much we get” is still uncertain, said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “The Saudis like this price level a lot, because it’s high enough where they generate good levels of income but low enough to where they don’t anticipate a huge pickup in U.S. production.”Crude production from the Texas portion of the Permian Basin has rebounded significantly to around 2.9 million barrels a day, from just 600,000 to 700,000 exactly a week ago, according to Bert Gilbert, head of North American business development at oil-data analytics startup OilX. Typically, the area produces roughly 3.5 million barrels a day.“This recovery is largely due to a return of electricity to the region,” Gilbert said.The API report showed stockpiles grew at the nation’s largest storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, and gasoline inventories also rose. The U.S. government will report its storage figures on Wednesday.Other energy infrastructure impacted by the U.S. deep freeze is also in the process of restarting. Plains All American Pipeline LP plans to restore normal operations at 16 oil pipelines after notifying users last week of a force majeure, according to a person familiar with the matter, while at least eight refineries in Texas were trying to restart as of early Tuesday, with varying degrees of success.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Porsche says its synthetic fuel will make internal combustion as clean as EVs

    With the automotive world rapidly heading towards electrification and governments banning the sale of internal combustion engine cars in the coming decades, it would seem that the days of traditional cars are numbered. In a recent interview with Evo magazine, Porsche VP of Motorsport and GT cars, Dr. Frank Walliser, says that synthetic fuels, also called eFuels, can reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of existing ICE cars by as much as 85 percent. Synthetic fuels are made by extracting hydrogen via renewable energy, and capturing it liquid form with carbon dioxide.

  • Man calls out wife over ‘disgusting’ eating habits: ‘I am really worried about our relationship’

    The couple is arguing about five-day old pasta.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz questions AG nominee Merrick Garland. After Mexico trip, should he quarantine?

    Sen. Ted Cruz is will question attorney general nominee Merrick Garland in person. He's tested negative for COVID twice since returning from Mexico.

  • More bomber operations mean 'the chess pieces are moving,' US Air Force's top officer says

    "That's the capability of global air power," Gen. Charles Brown said this month. "To operate from and be prepared to go ... anywhere, any time."

  • Detroit Lions' Quintez Cephus suing his college, Wisconsin, over sexual assault case

    Detroit Lions WR Quintez Cephus said in a lawsuit filed against Wisconsin that he was used as a scapegoat during a sexual assault investigation.

  • A bride wore a $17,000 wedding dress with hiking boots to her mountaintop elopement

    Jasmine and Scott Derris broke down the costs of their $56,000 elopement, from the bride's stunning dress to their custom-designed rings.

  • Firefighters Recover Coffins From Sea After Landslide Hits Cliffside Cemetery

    Firefighters searched for coffins off Italy’s northwest coast on February 23 after a landslide hit a cemetery in the seaside town of Camogli.Footage released by the Vigili del Fuoco, Italy’s firefighting service, shows the search and recovery operation on Tuesday.Hundreds of coffins were reported to have fallen into the sea after the landslide.Local reports said five of the recovered bodies had been identified. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful