Who's running for the at-large Des Moines City Council seat? Here are the candidates so far

Three candidates so far are seeking the at-large Des Moines City Council seat formerly held by now-Mayor Connie Boesen.

Voters will choose the new member in a special election on March 19.

The winner will serve the remainder of Boesen's term, which runs through January 2026. She vacated the seat when she was sworn in as mayor this year.

Interested candidates must file their nomination paperwork with the Polk County Auditor's Office by 5 p.m. Feb. 23. Because the at-large position represents the entire city, any Des Moines resident who is 18 or older and is not a convicted felon can run.

Here's who has filed:

Robert 'Bobby' Pate

Pate, an Iowa state government employee and criminal justice reform advocate, says he's a candidate who can communicate with all different types of people. If elected, Pate says, he wants to continue his work in criminal justice reform and create more opportunities for minority community members. Pate grew up in Iowa and currently lives in downtown Des Moines.

Mike Simonson

If elected, Simonson, an architect, says he wants to increase outreach to historically under-served residents, add affordable housing options, revitalize neighborhoods, invest in public safety and "prioritize fiscal responsibility," according to his campaign website. Simonson served on the Des Moines Plan and Zoning Commission for 12 years, and on boards such as those for the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden and the Hoyt Sherman Place.

Rose Marie Smith

Smith, who lives in the Cheatom Park neighborhood, is running for the at-large seat "to serve everyone." If elected, she says, she wants to address homelessness, as well as advocate for the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority and criminal justice reform, specifically making it easier for adults in custody to correspond with family and friends.

She was among the six candidates last fall who sought the Ward 1 seat vacated with the resignation of council member Indira Sheumaker. Chris Coleman won the race, while Smith finished in fifth place.

This story will be updated as candidates file nomination paperwork to the county auditor's office. Please send at-large City Council candidate announcements to Virginia Barreda at vbarreda@dmreg.com

