Who's running for office, best new restaurants, today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Good morning. The general election is 11 months away, but election coverage has already started.
I'm Jolene Almendarez and I'll be writing about Northern Kentucky politics for the next few months to keep you in the know. First up, a preview of candidates who've filed to run for some of the most powerful elected offices in the state. Check that out right here.
The final day for people to file to run for office is Jan. 5.
What else you need to know Wednesday, Jan. 3
⛅ Weather: High of 44. Mostly cloudy.
🍴 Dining: Best new restaurants of 2023 in Cincinnati.
🎥 Movies: Want to play a demon parasite? This movie filming in NKY could have your dream role.
🍽️ Frisch's: Grippo's Grilled Cheese is back. Here's what to know.
🏈 College football: 'Finest football squad in Musketeer history.' Xavier won only Bowl Game 74 years ago.
Today's Top Stories
• 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 – Happy New Year photos from Cincinnati, with love
• What was the hottest day of 2023? What Cincinnati weather was like last year
• Ohio youth prison task force work expected to continue through spring
• Why Reds have confidence in Frankie Montas, who had shoulder surgery last year
• Here's what happened on the hardwood in Greater Cincinnati to end 2023
