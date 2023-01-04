WHO's Tedros: concerned by China COVID surge, calls again for data

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is "concerned" about the surge in COVID-19 infections in China, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, urging Beijing again to deliver rapid and regular data on hospitalisation and death there.

"We continue to ask China for more rapid, regular, reliable data on hospitalizations and deaths, as well as more comprehensive, real-time viral sequencing," he said at a media briefing.

"WHO is concerned about the risk to life in China and has reiterated the importance of vaccination, including booster doses to protect against hospitalization, severe disease and death."

