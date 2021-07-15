WHO's Tedros to set out follow-up study into COVID-19 origins - director Ryan

Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO attends a news conference on the Ebola outbreak at the United Nations in Geneva
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GENEVA (Reuters) - WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus will share proposals for a phase 2 study into the origins of the coronavirus with member states on Friday, its emergency director Mike Ryan said.

"We look forward to working with our Chinese counterparts on that process and the director-general will outline measures to member states" on Friday, Ryan told a news conference in Geneva on Thursday.

Earlier, Tedros told reporters that investigations into the origins of COVID-19 in China were being hampered by the lack of raw data on the first days of its spread there.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Thomas Escritt; editing by)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories