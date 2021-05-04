Whose 'Big Lie'? Trump's proclamation a new GOP litmus test

  • FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2019, file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., center, speaks with President Donald Trump during a bill signing ceremony for the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump and his supporters are intensifying efforts to shame members of the party who are seen as disloyal to the former president and his false claims that last year’s election was stolen from him.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
  • FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following a GOP strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington. Donald Trump and his supporters are intensifying efforts to shame members of the party who are seen as disloyal to the former president and his false claims that last year’s election was stolen from him.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite,File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, returns to the Senate chamber in Washington. Donald Trump and his supporters are intensifying efforts to shame members of the party who are seen as disloyal to the former president and his false claims that last year’s election was stolen from him. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
1 / 3

Trump Republicans

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2019, file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., center, speaks with President Donald Trump during a bill signing ceremony for the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump and his supporters are intensifying efforts to shame members of the party who are seen as disloyal to the former president and his false claims that last year’s election was stolen from him.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL COLVIN and STEVE PEOPLES
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and his supporters are intensifying efforts to shame — and potentially remove — members of their party who are seen as disloyal to the former president and his false claims that last year's election was stolen from him.

On Capitol Hill, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the No. 3 Republican in the House, risks losing her leadership post amid her increasingly public dispute with Trump. In Utah, Sen. Mitt Romney, a rare Trump foe in the GOP, faced the indignity over the weekend of reminding a booing crowd that he was once their presidential standard-bearer. And in Texas, the only openly anti-Trump Republican in a crowded special election for a congressional seat finished a lowly 9th.

Trump left office nearly four months ago with his reputation badly damaged after a mob of his supporters waged a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol to prevent the certification of election results. But the recent developments suggest a revival of his political fortunes in which those who refuse to go along with his falsehoods find themselves on the defensive.

“It’s scary,” said Michael Wood, the Texas Republican congressional candidate who based his campaign on a vow to push the GOP past the “cult of personality” that is Trump. In the end, he garnered just 3% of the vote in Saturday’s special election, while two Trump supporters, including one he endorsed, will advance to a runoff.

Trump's grip on the party may only tighten in coming days.

Adding to his flurries of press releases, his powerful Facebook account could be reinstated this week if a quasi-independent oversight board rules in his favor. Meanwhile, Republicans in Virginia will decide whether to nominate a vocal Trump supporter for governor in one of the few marquee elections on the calendar this year.

An important signal of the party's direction may come on Capitol Hill, where Cheney's future is in question.

The Wyoming congresswoman, the most senior Republican to call for Trump's impeachment, has insisted that the party must reject the former president's lie that the election was somehow stolen. There is no evidence to support Trump's allegations of mass voter fraud, and numerous audits, Republican state election officials and Trump's own attorney general have said the election was fair.

But Trump has stuck to his story and issued a “proclamation” Monday attempting to co-opt the language his foes use to brand his falsehoods.

“The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!” he wrote.

Cheney, who has not ruled out a 2024 run herself, fired back.

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” she tweeted.

Clearly she has no intention of scaling back her criticism, even as she faces the possibility of losing her leadership post.

Cheney survived an earlier attempt to oust her from leadership, but it could be different this time. GOP leader Kevin McCarthy stood by her earlier this year, but he has declined to defend her from the latest round of attacks as he faces conservatives restive for her removal. That's a sign of McCarthy’s own calculations as he works to stay close to Trump while also trying to extend a wider tent to help his party win general elections.

While the pro-Trump Republican voices on Capitol Hill far outweigh his party critics, the detractors should not be dismissed.

In all, 10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump for inspiring the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and seven Senate Republicans voted to convict. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit Trump, but publicly chastised the former president and has privately encouraged the party to move on.

It's a different calculation for rank-and-file members of Congress, particularly those representing heavily Republican areas, where roughly 8 in 10 party supporters typically approve of Trump. Among party activists and base voters, that number is thought to be much higher.

It’s still too early to draw any definite conclusions about Trump’s success so far this year. Some Republican strategists privately suggest there are real signs that the former president’s strength with rank-and-file voters and elected officials has begun to wane.

“He becomes less relevant with every passing day, but among those who still listen to him he’s more relevant than ever,” said veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz. “He still matters. He’s going to matter for months and even years, but as time goes on he’ll matter less and less.”

For now, the former reality TV celebrity seems to be enjoying the ride.

“So nice to see RINO Mitt Romney booed off the stage at the Utah Republican State Convention,” Trump crowed in a series of celebratory statements Monday lauding the Texas results and criticism of Cheney and Romney. “RINO” means “Republican in Name Only.”

In Utah over the weekend, a roomful of Republicans had rained boos down on Romney before trying unsuccessfully to censure him for backing Trump’s impeachment.

“Show respect,” the crowd was reprimanded by the state party chair. Romney reminded them that he was a lifetime conservative and their presidential nominee in 2012 — and told them Republicans would only hurt themselves by attacking each other.

“If we divide our party, we’re going to be a losing party,” he said.

In Texas, losing congressional candidate Wood, a 34-year-old former Marine and two-time Purple Heart recipient, has commiserated with a handful of prominent anti-Trump Republicans, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Cheney, who had donated to Wood’s campaign and offered moral support.

He said Monday there’s real urgency for anti-Trump Republicans to unify against him.

“This can’t be just individuals pushing back. We’ve got to organize and show the public you can be a good Republican and not buy into all that BS,” Wood said. “This fight won’t be won with podcasts and op-eds.”

Mike DuHaime, a top Republican strategist, said the party is still grappling with its identity post-Trump, but argued that it will be better positioned going forward if it includes conservatives like Cheney and Romney.

“There are people who are playing to the base of the electorate, which is very passionate and believes the big lie about the election. And it’s enough to win a primary for Congress or Senate or governor, or even president, it seems." But, he warned, “If we stay focused on only that, it’s not going to be successful enough in the general election to win back the majority.”

"We have to at some point put this behind us if we want to be successful in a general election.”

___

Peoples reported from New York. Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Elizabeth Olsen to Play Ax Murderer Candy Montgomery in HBO Max Show ‘Love and Death’

    Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and written by David E. Kelley, "Love and Death" is the second project in development about the story of Montgomery.

  • Former Senator Bill Nelson is officially NASA's new administrator. His goals: support climate research and put astronauts on the moon.

    Presidential administration transitions can give NASA whiplash, but Bill Nelson wants the US space program to have "constancy of purpose."

  • Liz Cheney persists in pushing back on Trump's election falsehoods despite perilous position in GOP

    Cheney's criticism of the former president came as Trump and others continue to push false claims of widespread 2020 election fraud.

  • SpaceX Will Take NASA to the Moon -- Maybe

    Two years ago, NASA put out a call for America's biggest space companies to build it a "Human Landing System" to return American astronauts to the moon. Last year three teams signed up to do just that, and NASA doled out $967 million in contracts to help Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin (in cooperation with Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC)), Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) subsidiary Dynetics, and Elon Musk's SpaceX design and build prototypes for NASA to choose from.

  • Push against trans athletes in girls' sports fails in Kansas

    Conservative Republicans in Kansas failed Monday to overturn the Democratic governor's veto of a proposed ban on transgender athletes in girls' and women's sports, unable to convert successes in other states or Caitlyn Jenner's support into enough momentum. The state Senate voted 26-14 to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto, leaving supporters a single vote short of the necessary two-thirds majority. Senators' decision blocked a vote in the House.

  • Biden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructure

    White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on Sunday said "we have to see whether ... Republicans in Washington join the rest of America in broadly supporting" President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal. Can the Biden administration forge a bipartisan deal on infrastructure? @WHCOS Ron Klain insists there's "broad support" in "common sense ideas": “We’ll have to see whether or not Republicans in Washington join the rest of America” pic.twitter.com/sDNuixYLNS — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 2, 2021 But while he appeared to put the pressure on GOP senators to cross the aisle, he also told CBS News' John Dickerson that Biden had a "great conversation" with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) this week, adding that "we've invited her and a group of Republican senators to the White House in the next few days, hopefully." Klain was adamant that the administration intends to work with Republicans and "find common ground." The sides were not able to meet in the middle on Biden's COVID-19 relief plan, so maybe Klain's words won't come to fruition, but The Washington Post has reported that the White House does indeed seem open to concessions when it comes to the infrastructure plan, which could also be broken into bits and pieces. When Biden spoke with Capito he reportedly "suggested he was contemplating her counteroffer of roughly $568 billion more seriously than he viewed the Republican response to his coronavirus relief legislation," the Post writes, especially since there's no pandemic-related shot clock this time. "We have a little more time for the consideration of this, and the percolation of these proposals, to have a broader consolation and dialogue," Steve Ricchetti, a top White House aide, told the Post. Read more at The Washington Post and CBS News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesOregon fights COVID-19 uptick, reminding the U.S. the pandemic isn't over yetCarter Library releases endearingly odd photo of the Bidens visiting Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

  • China: US should push North Korea diplomacy, not pressure

    China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Monday that President Joe Biden’s policy toward North Korea will give more importance to diplomacy and dialogue instead of “extreme pressure” to try to stop Pyongyang's nuclear program and denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. Zhang Jun said China also hopes the review of U.S. policy will give equal emphasis to both the nuclear issue and the peace and security issue. The White House said last Friday that Biden plans to veer from the approaches of his two most recent predecessors as he tries to stop North Korea’s nuclear program, rejecting both Donald Trump’s deeply personal effort to win over leader Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama’s more hands-off approach.

  • Thailand reports new daily record of 31 coronavirus deaths

    Thailand on Monday reported a new daily record of 31 coronavirus deaths, the health ministry said, as the Southeast Asian country grapples with a third wave of infections. After managing to largely control the virus for around a year through shutdowns and strict border controls, Thailand has faced a spike in cases since early April that is proving harder to control and putting pressure on parts of the medical system.

  • How 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' reveals everything you need to know about Indiana Jones in 10 minutes

    The beginning of Steven Spielberg's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" uses the three-act structure to create a mini-movie that deftly introduces the character Indiana Jones (played by Harrison Ford). The sequence perfectly balances action with character moments, something that knockoff Indiana Jones movies, such as "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," fail to do.

  • WHO: More COVID-19 cases reported in last 2 weeks than in first 6 months of pandemic

    The number of global coronavirus cases reported in the last two weeks eclipses the first six months of the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday.Why it matters: It underscores the severity of the current wave of infections in India, which surpassed 400,000 cases for the first time over the weekend, as well as a record-high number of deaths, per data from Johns Hopkins University.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.India and Brazil make up more than half of last week's cases, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, but many other countries all over the world "face a very fragile situation."What they're saying: "What’s happening in India and Brazil could happen elsewhere unless we all take these public health precautions that WHO has been calling for since the beginning of the pandemic," Tedros said, urging everyone to follow safety measures. "Vaccines are part of the answer, but they are not the only answer."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 240-lb. 'River Monster' Fish Caught in Detroit 'Has Been Roaming Our Waters Over 100 Years'

    A crew from the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office in Alpena, Michigan, made the unexpected catch on April 22 while they were surveying the river's sturgeon fish population, the agency tells PEOPLE

  • India passes 20 million cases amid oxygen shortage

    Officials say infections are slowing, but erratic testing and under-reporting cast doubt on their claims.

  • Kansas bill to ban trans athletes fails by one vote

    A Kansas bill banning transgender girls from playing women's sports failed Monday after the state Senate failed to override a veto from Gov. Laura Kelly (D).Why it matters: The 26-14 vote meant that the bill hinged on one Democrat — Sen. David Haley — voting in opposition and breaking the needed two-thirds majority, per AP.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Nearly 90 bills targeting trans kids have been introduced by predominately Republican state legislatures this year, per ACLU data. Nine other bills across five states, mostly focused on health care, have failed. What they're saying: "SB55 was nothing more than a politically motived bill that seeks to dehumanize transgender Kansans," Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David said in a statement when the governor first vetoed the bill. In her veto statement last month, Kelly said the bill would send "a devastating message that Kansas is not welcoming to all children and their families" and "would also undoubtedly harm our ability to attract and retain businesses." Republicans backing the bills say that they will ensure fairness in women's sports, although multiple lawmakers have been unable to provide evidence of trans athletes trying to gain unfair sports advantages in their states. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Questions Vaccine: ‘Why Do We Still Have to Wear Masks?’ (Video)

    The host called the messaging surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine “psychotic” This week on “The View,” things kicked off with a heated debate about the COVID-19 vaccine, as new research has come out indicating that the U.S. may not ever reach herd immunity. Host Whoopi Goldberg led the discussion, questioning why the vaccine and wearing masks was still being politicized. When the topic came to Sunny Hostin for input, the host made a big declaration, arguing that those who don’t get the vaccine should be “shunned.” Citing new data from PEW Research and other studies, Hostin listed of the groups of people who have indicated they won’t be getting a COVID vaccine. “White evangelicals, 45 percent say they won’t get vaccinated, according to a PEW Research. Republicans, almost 50 percent of Republicans are refusing to get the vaccine,” Hostin noted. “So we won’t reach herd immunity because of those particular groups. So I say we need to shun those that refuse to get vaccinated.” Following Hostin’s bold statement, Whoopi Goldberg then turned to Meghan McCain, asking if the threat of being turned away from businesses and public events would convince her to try and convince other people to go and get the shot. “No,” McCain answered simply. She then went to on to criticize how different groups of people have been encouraged to get the vaccine, arguing that for minorities, it was more of a “we’re in this together” mindset but for Republicans and evangelicals, it’s been much harsher. “The messaging toward evangelicals and Republicans is ‘You dumb hillbillies, stay the hell away from me.’ And I don’t think there’s any way that’s gonna convince anyone of anything if that’s the messaging coming out of the White House,” McCain said. McCain noted that though she agrees the vaccines are necessary, and is in fact vaccinated herself, other Republicans are feeling alienated. “I have no problems with vaccines, but the messaging is psychotic,” McCain said. Moments later though, she questioned the efficacy of the vaccine paired with the latest CDC recommendations. “A lot of this feels like it’s more about control than science. If the vaccine is 94 percent effective, which we are told by science and the CDC and all smart people who come on this show it is — if the vaccine works, why do we still have to wear masks outdoors? Why do we have to wear masks inside? And that’s also part of the messaging problem,” McCain argued. McCain went to say that she’s come up with an ad campaign, specifically designed to encourage Republicans to get the COVID vaccine, but that the idea has fallen on “completely deaf ears” and hasn’t been advanced. You can watch the full exchange below. SHUNNING ANTI-VAXXERS? Experts say America is unlikely to reach herd immunity soon because of vaccine hesitancy causing lower daily vaccination rates — the co-hosts weigh in and question if Pres. Biden masking outdoors is sending mixed messages. https://t.co/N8oGdPfbB5 pic.twitter.com/iXOOSslaiK— The View (@TheView) May 3, 2021 Read original story ‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Questions Vaccine: ‘Why Do We Still Have to Wear Masks?’ (Video) At TheWrap

  • Fourth stimulus check likely? Biden says payments are 'making a difference'

    The IRS is still distributing the third round as calls grow louder for another.

  • Night Court: NBC Officially Orders Pilot for Sequel Series With Melissa Rauch Starring, John Larroquette Returning

    Night Court is back in session: NBC has officially handed a pilot order to a follow-up series to the ’80s comedy hit, with Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch set to star, TVLine has learned. Rauch will play “unapologetic optimist” Abby Stone, the daughter of Judge Harry Stone, who was played by the late Harry […]

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Experts: Herd immunity unlikely as COVID-19 vaccine 'demand has gone down'

    Herd immunity won't be needed to get to a point where things look a lot more normal, but getting hospitalizations down to a manageable level is critical.

  • Four-year-old mauled to death by dog

    Animal control euthanise animal as police investigate the attack