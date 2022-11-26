Whose Body Was Found in Gianni Belvedere’s Car?
Gianni Belvedere's car had been missing for three weeks, and detectives were horrified by what they found.
Gianni Belvedere's car had been missing for three weeks, and detectives were horrified by what they found.
Former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll sued former President Donald Trump for the second time on Thursday, alleging defamation and battery under a new law in New York that allows adult sex assault victims to file claims that would otherwise be barred by the passage of time. Carroll previously sued Trump for defamation over statements he made in 2019 when he denied her claim that he raped her in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.
As a law in New York for victims of sexual violence takes effect today, writer E. Jean Carroll files a second lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.
"It's saved me from being late countless times."View Entire Post ›
Former President Donald Trump distanced himself Friday from a pre-Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West,
“The Bodyguard” turns 30, and Kevin Costner explains why Whitney Houston was "the perfect choice" to co-star in the hit drama.
Former surgeon general Jerome Adams and his wife, Lacey, often find themselves talking about what they have named the "Trump Effect." It followed them from Washington to their home in the Indianapolis suburbs. They felt it when he was exploring jobs in academia, where he would receive polite rejections from university officials who worried that someone who served in the administration of the former president would be badly received by their left-leaning student bodies. They felt it when corporat
Keith Lee, a host on live stream show Vandahoodlive, used AI technology to guess what the Kardashian family would look like without plastic surgery.
The idea that "any serious candidate for higher public office would meet with him is appalling," the Anti-Defamation League also said.
A Colombian judge has been suspended for three months after appearing half-naked and smoking a cigarette while in bed during a virtual court hearing.
The claim comes as Lake has refused to concede in the state’s gubernatorial race despite her opponent Katie Hobbs’ win earlier this month.
Bill Belichick commented on controversial Hunter Henry play.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettySOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months.“Given the advantage the Ukrainians have in equipment training and quality of their personnel against the demoralized, poorly trained, poorly equipped Russians, it would be in the Ukrain
The former president hosted Fuentes and Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. He said it was “quick and uneventful.”
Vera Wang, known for her iconic wedding dresses, chic and contemporary style, and inexplicable ability to defy aging, gave fans a rare glimpse into her family life this Thanksgiving. The designer shared three photos on Instagram of herself standing alongside her “squad” — which included daughters, Cecilia, 32, and Josephine, 29 — cooking up what […]
Believe it or not, there's such a thing as having too much money in your checking account. This piece is for you if you're unsure whether you're keeping enough or too much cash in your primary bank account. Many people have multiple bank accounts.
The rapper said he asked Trump — who is running for the 2024 GOP nomination — to be his running mate, and that the former president was "perturbed."
The Detroit crowd booed Rexha while she performed "Hey Mama" and "I'm Good (Blue)" at the end of her set — which she fronted from a hard-to-see corner at Ford Field.
When Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was 15 years old, his hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas was the epicenter of the civil rights movement. Amid efforts to integrate local high schools, protests erupted. White students tried to block Black students from entering the building. In a new article regarding the potential influence of Jones over the [more]
King Charles is changing the royal family's Christmas traditions now that he's Englands monarch. Here's what he has planned.
En route to blowing out the Clippers, Andrew Wiggins had a game to remember.