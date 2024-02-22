Whose photo could go up in NC elevators? See who wants to be labor commissioner

Ten major statewide elected officials are on 2024 ballots in North Carolina, not just the governor. The other nine members of the Council of State are also up for election, with several incumbents not seeking reelection.

Among them is the commissioner of labor, a job currently held by Republican Josh Dobson, a former state House member. Dobson is not seeking a second term.

The Department of Labor is in charge of inspecting everything from N.C. State Fair rides to elevators, the latter of which has become synonymous with the labor commissioner. Dobson’s predecessor, former longtime Republican Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry, put her own photo in elevators with the inspection certificate.

Dobson has let the elevator-photos policy lapse, but Republican candidate Jon Hardister said he’ll put his own up if he wins the primary and general election. Dobson has endorsed Hardister, a state House member who until recently served as House majority whip.

Republican candidates for labor commissioner

The News & Observer sent candidate questionnaires to all the candidates in the only contested primary for labor commissioner, the Republican primary. Candidates answered questions about themselves and the job. The questionnaires returned with responses are linked below.

Jon Hardister

Luke Farley

Travis Wilson

Chuck Stanley

Democratic candidate for labor commissioner

The only Democratic candidate for labor commissioner is Braxton Winston, a former Charlotte City Council member, so he is not on primary ballots. He automatically moves on to the general election with the winner of the Republican primary.

Questionnaires will be sent after the primary to those two candidates as they face off for labor commissioner.