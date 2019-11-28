Whowho Protects 170,000 Thai Users from Spammers

Whowho& Company Collected Data from 950,000 Thai Phone Numbers

Company Now Developing Tailored Services for Thai Users

AI Spam-filtering Exhibit Planned with KT at CEBIT ASEAN 2019

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Corp. (KRX: 030200; NYSE: KT) said Whowho& Company, a subsidiary of KT CS - a customer counseling service provider in the KT Group - has attracted more than 170,000 subscribers to its spam-blocking app "whowho" in Thailand.

(From left, clockwise) Introduction of phone signal booster, cell phone with two SIM cards, introduction of “who who” voice functions, introduction of phone memory saver, and spam blocker app “whowho”. More

Whowho& Company has provided since September 2018 an array of customer services that include blocking spam calls and text messages in Thailand. The Thai version of "whowho" tracks phone calls and text messages on two SIM cards at one time because most Thais prefer dual-SIM phones.



The local version of "whowho" also has battery-saving and memory-optimizing functions. In addition to voice guidance service, the company plans to offer further differentiated services tailored to Thai customers using the results from an in-depth market survey conducted at the beginning of this year.



Whowho& Company has created a database of some 910,000 corporate phone numbers and about 40,000 spam calls and text messages, according to KT, since its inception last year.



In South Korea, the majority of spam is text messages are for illegal gaming and gambling. Thai users most frequently reported spam calls and text messages related to telemarketing and loans. Complaints totaled 13,687 and 13,247 cases, respectively, during the past year.



Whowho& Company plans to offer a trial AI-based spam filtering service at the CEBIT ASEAN Thailand 2019, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from November 27 to 29, in collaboration with the KT Institute of Convergence Technology and the Industrial Bank of Korea.



CEBIT ASEAN Thailand is "ASEAN's innovation and digitization business platform for IT professionals and decision-makers, from startups to SMEs," according to its website. It is Southeast Asia's foremost international exhibition and conference for digital technology. Some 200 business solution providers from 12 countries are expected to participate in this year's events.



"Damage from spamming and smishing continues to increase in line with the number of mobile phone users," said Heo Tae-beom, CEO of Whowho& Company. "We will continue to develop differentiated functions to meet the needs of overseas users and improve our database performance."

