WHP makes three fentanyl arrests Friday

Oct. 4—CHEYENNE — Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers made three arrests across two stops Friday in connection with fentanyl possession. Troopers obtained more than 100 grams of suspected fentanyl pills from both of these stops, according to court documents.

Blake C. Wilson, 54, was arrested in the first stop after Trooper Brandon Todd pulled him over for following too closely, expired registration and improper display of tabs at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Todd's probable cause affidavit also said that a Laramie County Sheriff's Office K-9 handler was present at the time of the stop. The deputy told Todd that he observed a suspected controlled substance in the center console of Wilson's vehicle.

Wilson was placed under arrest and law enforcement found 12.5 grams of suspected fentanyl in pill form and 4.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Later, when being booked into the Laramie County Detention Center, jail deputies found two folded pieces of tinfoil that they said contained suspected fentanyl on Wilson's person.

Wilson was booked on five charges:

— Possession of a suspected crystal or power controlled substance

— Possession of a suspected pill or capsule controlled substance

— Following too closely

— Improper registration

— Taking a controlled substance into jail

The second stop, made by Trooper Jason Simmer, yielded two arrests. Simmer pulled over a black Jeep at mile marker 377 of westbound Interstate 80 when they were traveling five miles-per-hour over the speed limit in a construction zone. The vehicle was occupied by driver Britney Breazeale, 21, and front passenger Jennifer Kallevig, 43.

According to his probable cause statement, Simmer said a drug detecting canine "alerted" him to the vehicle. Breazeale and Kallevig were taken out of the vehicle and Simmer conducted a search of the vehicle where around 92 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, 27 grams of methamphetamine, several small plastic bags and an electronic scale were all found.

Because of the scale and bags, both of the vehicle's occupants were charged with an additional intent to distribute charge for their respective methamphetamine and fentanyl possession charges

Breazeale and Kallevig were both arrested on the same four charges:

— Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

— Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine)

— Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)

— Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (fentanyl)

The drugs seized in both stops by the Wyoming Highway Patrol amounted to more than 100 grams of suspected fentanyl and over 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Wilson's initial appearance in court was scheduled for Monday and Breazeale and Kallevig are scheduled for their first appearance in court on Oct. 19, according to booking sheets for the suspects.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.