WHR's 25 Years of Helping People -- Success allows company to extend help in other communities

PEWAUKEE, Wis., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, as WHR Group, Inc. (WHR) – a global employee relocation company – celebrates its 25th anniversary of helping its clients' employees through some of the most stressful times in their lives, the company also celebrates its ability to make an impact on people in other communities as well. WHR's philanthropic efforts are helping low-income, inner-city K3-8th grade students and their families at St. Marcus School in Milwaukee, Wis., and at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., WHR's generosity is helping to save pancreatic cancer patients' lives.

St. Marcus School, founded in 1872, is the largest urban Lutheran school in the U.S. "What makes St. Marcus so unique," says Superintendent Henry Tyson, "is demonstrated by our exceptional results in a place that's proven tough to get good results." The government does not give enough financial support to deliver an exceptional education to each child, explains Tyson, but WHR's philanthropic contributions have helped to bridge that gap. "Access to great education in a city where a great education is hard to find is transformational," says Tyson.

The school, with two campuses just four blocks apart, is located in a predominantly low-income, inner-city neighborhood with a vision of working to ensure that every family has access to high-quality education in the city of Milwaukee. Its 2019-2020 State Report Card received five stars meaning "significantly exceeds expectations." Few schools in the inner city and even fewer that are low income and predominantly African American receive this type of State Report Card, explains Tyson. St. Marcus follows graduates for eight years and reports a 90% high school graduation rate.

WHR's employees also participate in the St. Marcus Christmas Angels program. "Lots of our families are on tight budgets and they cannot always bless and celebrate their children during the holidays with presents, and that can be upsetting. WHR has stepped in and said, 'we will give and share what we have with people who have a lot less,'" says Tyson. Tyson believes the City of Milwaukee and our country have significant segregation. "It's so beneficial for employees of WHR to meet and interact with our families, since it creates bridges. Anytime you can build bridges, it's transformational for the students and their families." WHR is a suburban company west of Milwaukee, Wis.

WHR Founder and Owner, Roger Thrun, who is originally from Chicago and raised lower middle class, reflects on WHR's philanthropic efforts with both St. Marcus and Mayo Clinic. "It doesn't matter what color someone's skin is, all that matters is that our money and efforts are going to great causes and that we can help someone," says Thrun. "I feel fortunate that WHR is able to help people in other communities and I can see tangible results from our philanthropic efforts. I know that St. Marcus School is influencing and shaping kids to be successful for the rest of their lives." A cancer survivor himself, Thrun understands how important it is to receive good healthcare. "I also know that on any given day, someone is getting a personalized cancer plan that WHR paid for through our research funding program. This program saves lives."