Why 1 Analyst Likes Alibaba and YY

Every day, Wall Street analysts upgrade some stocks, downgrade others, and "initiate coverage" on a few more. But do these analysts even know what they're talking about? Today, we're taking a few high-profile Wall Street picks and putting them under the microscope...

It's another miserable day for the stock market, with the Dow and S&P 500 both down more than 3% in afternoon trading -- and the Nasdaq off nearly 4%! And yet, when others are fearful, some investors get greedy.

Investors like Jefferies & Co., for example.

This morning, the investment banker announced the initiation of coverage on a whole range of Chinese tech stocks. Jefferies began in the As with Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), ranging all the way down to streaming entertainment provider YY (NASDAQ: YY), and hitting popular names such as Momo and Pinduoduo along the way.

We don't have nearly enough time to cover all the ratings today, but we can at least hit the highlights for you, and we'll start at the top with Alibaba.

Alibaba and the 45 P/E

Valued at $418 billion in market capitalization, Alibaba stock sells for a whopping 45 times trailing earnings today, and as such, probably isn't a stock you'll find on many value investors' shopping lists. That fact doesn't frighten Jefferies, however, which argues that the company's "[s]trong cash cow marketplace model" gives Alibaba "huge potential."

Over the past five years, Alibaba has grown its revenue at a compounded annual rate of 48%, and grown its profits at a nearly as impressive 30%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Jefferies doesn't believe such rates will continue forever, but the analyst does predict that Alibaba's marketplace revenue will grow at least 26% in 2020. And, supplemented by other revenue from the company's "highly synergistic ecosystem," Alibaba could post total revenue growth of 35%.

(Even 35% could be conservative, by the way. Last quarter, Alibaba's revenue growth was 51%, and its profits grew...238%!)

As regards where that extra, nonmarketplace growth is coming from, Jefferies argues that "data insights and high return on investment marketing tools" will translate into "an increasing number of paying merchants" on Alibaba's platform, yielding an increase in "paid clicks." Alibaba's cloud computing unit is another area seeing strong growth, with sales up 72% last year, according to S&P Global data.

Growth and value

One thing to keep in mind -- albeit Jefferies doesn't emphasize this as much -- is the fact that while Alibaba's cloud computing business is growing faster than average, it's still losing money, and detracting from the profitability of the company's core e-commerce business. (This helps to explain why as a general rule, Alibaba's sales growth has been significantly stronger than its earnings growth over the past five years.)

This also poses a risk for investors in the stock. Granted, the 35% sales growth Jefferies is projecting is pretty great, while the 48% growth Alibaba has been posting is even better. To justify a 45 P/E ratio, though, you'd really want to see Alibaba's profits growing at least as fast as sales -- but with the company's nonmarketplace businesses dragging on profit growth, that isn't happening right now. Meanwhile, free cash flow at the company exceeds reported net income ($17.2 billion to $13.1 billion). But free cash flow is growing even slower than earnings -- up a bare 2% last year!