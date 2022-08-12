Why These 10 Stocks are Skyrocketing on Friday

Fahad Ali Khan
·5 min read

In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks skyrocketing on Friday. If you want to check out some more stocks rallying today, go directly to Why These 5 Stocks are Skyrocketing on Friday.

Notable stocks from the consumer cyclical and tech sectors, including Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON), Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) and Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO), rose sharply this morning.

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) jumped following the news that the company is reducing its workforce and increasing the prices of its popular exercise equipment. On the other hand, Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) and Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) gained value after posting impressive financial results for Q2.

In addition, healthcare stocks, including Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA), also moved up this morning. Check out the complete article below to see what sent these stocks higher.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

10. LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 13

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) skyrocketed over 20 percent this morning after topping profit and sales expectations for the second quarter. The online legal technology company reported adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, above the consensus of 2 cents per share.

Revenue came in at $163.9 million, while analysts were looking for $161.6 million. LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) also disclosed its segment-wise sales performance. Subscription revenue jumped 32 percent to $91.3 million, while transaction revenue fell 9 percent to $66.5 million in the quarter. In comparison, partner revenue decreased to $6.1 million, from $7.7 million in the year-ago period.

On the downside, LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) lowered its sales outlook for the full year. The company now expects revenue of $612 - $616 million versus its previous guidance of $650 - $660 million. The updated outlook is below the consensus of $653.17 million.

9. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 17

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) delivered solid profit and sales for its fiscal fourth quarter. As a result, its shares jumped to a nearly seven-month high after the opening bell on Friday. The financial technology company earned $2.65 per share on an adjusted basis, surpassing the consensus of $2.63 per share.

In addition, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) posted revenue of $1.72 billion, up 12 percent on a year-over-year basis and above the expectations of $1.67 billion. If we break down the total sales by segments, recurring fee revenue jumped 15 percent to $1.19 billion, while distribution revenue rose 12 percent to $49 million in the quarter. In comparison, event-driven fee revenue slipped 3 percent to $70 million.

Looking forward, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) projected recurring revenue growth of 6 - 9 percent and adjusted EPS growth of 7 - 11 percent for fiscal 2023.

Praising the results, CEO Tim Gokey said in a statement:

"A strong fourth quarter capped another great year for Broadridge, with record closed sales, 16% recurring revenue growth, continued margin expansion, and 14% Adjusted EPS growth. Our results reflect continued execution of our long-term growth strategy, the ongoing digitization of financial services, and strong performance from our Itiviti acquisition."

8. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 19

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) rallied over 14 percent this morning despite posting mixed results for the second quarter. The aerospace manufacturer reported a loss of 8 cents per share, wider than analysts' average estimate for a loss of 4 cents per share.

On the bright side, revenue for the quarter skyrocketed 392 percent on a year-over-year basis to $55.5 million, while analysts expected Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) to generate revenue of $49.24 million.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) also issued its sales outlook for the current quarter. The California-based company expects to produce revenue between $60 - $63 million in the third quarter.

Like Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB), shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON), Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) and Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) also rose after the opening bell on Friday.

7. EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 27

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) operates one of the leading fast-charging public networks in the U.S. The company has over 850 fast charging sites spread across 30 states. EVgo stock climbed more than 15 percent this morning after inking a supply deal with energy management solutions provider Delta Electronics.

Under the terms of the agreement, EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) will receive 1,000 fast chargers from Delta. The chargers will come with a power output of 350kW and help EVgo in its recently announced projects.

Speaking on the collaboration, CEO of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO), Cathy Zoi, said in a statement:

"EVgo and Delta share a reputation as industry first-movers and this collaboration will showcase our complementary strengths and expertise, while supporting EVgo's momentum and deployment targets to expand access to world-class EV charging experiences across the U.S."

6. Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 27

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) turned green in the pre-market trading session today. The surge came after the Arizona-based company announced better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) earned 24 cents per share on an adjusted basis, compared to 22 cents per share in the same period of 2021. Total sales for the quarter rose 7.8 percent versus last year to $335.3 million. The results surpassed the consensus of 23 cents per share for earnings and $320.62 million for revenue.

For its fiscal first quarter, Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) guided for adjusted earnings between 22 - 24 cents per share and revenue in the range of $317 - $331 million.

 

Click to continue reading and see Why These 5 Stocks are Skyrocketing on Friday.

 

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Why These 10 Stocks are Skyrocketing on Friday is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

    Consolidated Water's (CWCO) second-quarter earnings are better than expected. The company continues to gain from improving tourism volumes in the Cayman Islands, increasing the demand for water.

  • EU provides Ukraine with four boats to protect the state border

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 12 AUGUST 2022, 18:13 Border guards from the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi detachment in Odesa Oblast have received four UMS 425CC patrol boats worth a total UAH 2.2 million from the European Union.

  • Conservative push to alter Constitution focuses on primaries

    The fliers piled up in mailboxes in central South Dakota like snow during a high-plains blizzard: “Transgender Sex Education in Schools?” one asked. Despite the subject of the attack ads, Duvall was targeted not for her stance on sex education but for her opposition to a longshot bid by some conservatives to force a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution. “I knew they were angry at me, but I had no idea this was going to be coming during my primary campaign,” said Duvall, who ended up losing her race by 176 votes.

  • WATCH: Magic Kingdom transformed overnight with fall décor

    Overnight, Disney transformed Magic Kingdom with fall décor.

  • Mayor Wu announces free Bluebike access ahead of Orange Line shutdown

    Friday’s announcement comes just a week after the MBTA decided on the Orange Line closure for a month starting on August 19.

  • 10 Media and Internet Stocks to Watch After Latest Earnings

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 media and internet stocks to watch after latest earnings. If you want to see some more stocks from the same category, go directly to 5 Media and Internet Stocks to Watch After Latest Earnings. Notable companies from the communication services sector, including The Walt […]

  • China's CATL to build $7.6 billion Hungary battery plant to supply Mercedes, BMW

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's CATL said on Friday it would build a 7.3 billion euro ($7.6 billion) battery plant in Hungary, Europe's largest so far, as the world's biggest electric vehicle battery maker gears up to meet growing demand from global automakers. CATL said that construction of the 100 GWh (gigawatt hours) plant in the eastern Hungarian city of Debrecen, its biggest overseas investment, would start this year after receiving approvals, and should last no more than 64 months. Once built, it is set to be Europe's largest battery cell plant and CATL's second in the region, making battery cells and modules for carmakers including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Stellantis and Volkswagen.

  • 'They know football:' Texas uses the transfer portal to restock its receiving corps

    Texas has retained its top two targets from 2021. But of the six receivers who caught a pass, only Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington remain.

  • Rivian Leads EV Slump After Investors Shun Money Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- Even a breakthrough US climate bill designed to encourage sales of electric cars has failed to revive investor interest in Rivian Automotive Inc., as the risk-hungry traders who catapulted its shares to dizzying heights last year shun companies for whom profitability is still years away.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsSt

  • Bike seller Peloton and meditation app Calm cut jobs

    After pandemic success, exercise product maker Peloton and meditation app Calm slash jobs.

  • U.S. stocks jump, with S&P 500, Nasdaq scoring longest weekly win streak since November 2021

    U.S. stocks end sharply higher Friday, with the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite leading the way up, as investors weigh signs of easing inflation and improving consumer sentiment. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each booked a fourth straight week of gains.

  • The SoftBank Experiment Has Failed. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The stock market can be a humbling place—just ask Masayoshi Son. The founder and CEO of SoftBank Group (ticker: SFTBY), “Masa” made one of the single-best venture investments of all time, providing a $20 million grubstake to Jack Ma when he started the e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) in 2000. Targeted to be $100 billion, Masa focused the Vision Fund on companies poised to benefit from the widespread adoption of artificial-intelligence software.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    Choosing stocks that can weather the storm and do well afterward, too, are the kinds of companies we should seek out, and the following trio of top tech stocks should outperform no matter what the market throws at it. Having shed its Warner Media division into the newly reconstituted Warner Bros Discovery in April, AT&T (NYSE: T) is now able to focus solely on its telecom operations and the rollout of its 5G network that will provide the industry with its next wave of growth. Although AT&T says it's not immune from the recessionary impacts affecting the broader economy, it's capable of managing through them and investing for the long-term benefit of customers and investors.

  • FBI Recovered 11 Sets of Classified Documents in Trump Search, Inventory Shows

    Some of the documents recovered from the former president’s home were marked top secret and meant to be kept in special facilities, an inventory showed. Trump allies claim he declassified the documents.

  • Melanie Lynskey says the way Brittany Murphy viewed herself was 'really heartbreaking'

    "She was perfect just as she was, but people were trying to cast her as, like, 'the fat one,'" the "Yellowjackets" star recalled in a new interview.

  • Mindy Kaling’s Netflix hit 'Never Have I Ever' is a phenomenon

    The show’s overarching themes can resonate with all sorts of people of color across different diasporas.

  • How to make Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's super popular chicken spaghetti

    As is the case for many of us, one of Ree Drummond's most popular recipes comes from her mom's kitchen.

  • Medicare Drug Costs to Be Capped at $2,000 a Year in Inflation Reduction Act

    The bill also grants the healthcare program for seniors the right to negotate drug prices for the first time and will penalize drug makers that increase prices for their medicines by more than the rate of inflation.

  • Trump Calls Nuclear Documents Claim A 'Hoax,' Describes FBI As 'Sleazy'

    “Nuclear weapons issue is a hoax, just like Russia," the former president said.

  • LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ)Q2 2022 Earnings CallAug 11, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, and thank you for standing by.