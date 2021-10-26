Why These 10 Stocks Surged on Tuesday

In this article we will take a look at the some notable stocks that rose today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Surged on Tuesday.

Despite the overall market not moving very much on Tuesday, several stocks such as Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET), S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), and Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) were more volatile. Let's analyze why each stock rose and how elite funds were positioned among them.

Why do we care about hedge fund activity? Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 86 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and July 2021 our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 186.1%, vs. 100.1% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by 86 percentage points (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

10. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) surged 6.7% after Facebook announced plans to substantially increase its capital spending for 2022 to build out its new products such as the metaverse. If Facebook spends substantially more, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) could potentially sell more chips for AI and machine learning. Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management owned more than 4.8 million shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at the end of September.

9. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) rose 4.55% on Tuesday also due to Facebook's spending plans. While Facebook spent an estimated $19 billion in capital expenditures in 2021, it expects to spend $29 billion to $34 billion in 2022. If Facebook spends more in capital expenditures, Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) could potentially sell more products. Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management was a holder of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) at the end of June.

8. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) increased over 3.8% after the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.54 and revenue of $2.09 billion. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) CEO Douglas Peterson said, "The strong global economic growth, elevated M&A activity, strong stock markets, and increased volatility realized in the third quarter created a solid underpinning for our businesses." Cantillon Capital Management owned more than 2.3 million shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) at the end of September.

7. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rose almost 4% after the company's top and bottom lines exceeded estimates for Q3. While Wall Street was expecting EPS of $1.30 and revenue of $3.27 billion, Ecolab had adjusted EPS of $1.38 and sales of $3.32 billion. Accelerated pricing was one key factor for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)'s growth in the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management owned more than 1.88 million shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) at the end of September.

6. Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) rose 2% on Tuesday due to the continued optimism over oil prices. If oil prices stay higher than before, demand for Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)'s services could be stronger than last year. Fisher Asset Management was among the elite holders of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) at the end of September.

Like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET), S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), and Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) also rose on Tuesday.

Click to continue reading and see Why These 5 Stocks Surged on Tuesday.

Disclosure: None. Why These 10 Stocks Surged on Tuesday is originally published on Insider Monkey.

