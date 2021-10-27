Why These 10 Stocks Surged on Wednesday

In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks that surged today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Surged on Wednesday.

Although the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 both decreased on Wednesday, several stocks surged higher. Among the stocks that rallied include Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Let's find out why each stock rose and how elite funds were positioned among them.

Why do we care about hedge fund activity? Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 86 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and July 2021 our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 186.1%, vs. 100.1% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by 86 percentage points (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

10. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) rose 1.18% due to the increase in solar specialist Enphase Energy's stock. Because Enphase Energy rose almost 25% on strong growth and strong growth outlook, some investors are more bullish on other solar stocks such as First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). First Solar shares are up almost 9% year to date. Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group owned both puts and calls on First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) at the end of June.

9. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) surged almost 5% also due to the rally in Enphase Energy on Wednesday. Not only is SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) a solar company that could benefit if sector demand is stronger, but also SunPower also owns some of Enphase Energy's stock. D E Shaw was long more than 3.19 million shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) at the end of Q2.

8. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 1.9% due to technical trading. Although Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will have to grow its profits substantially in the future to justify its current valuation, the company has done well in 2021 with a year to date rally of 42%. Billionaire Elon Musk owns substantial shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

7. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rose 0.49% as investors position themselves for the company's upcoming earnings report on Thursday. Because Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is both an e-commerce and cloud powerhouse, growth in both areas will be important. Billionaire Jeff Bezos owns substantial shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

6. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) surged 5.94% after the company reported adjusted EPS of $3.01 on sales of $682 million. Revenue rose by 11.1% and F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) expects sales growth of 8% to 9% for FY22. Jim Simons' Renaissance Technologies was long 1.899 million shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) at the end of June.

Like First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), and Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) are also rising.

Click to continue reading and see Why These 5 Stocks Surged on Wednesday.

Disclosure: None. Why These 10 Stocks Surged on Wednesday is originally published on Insider Monkey.

