Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Friday

Insider Monkey Team
·3 min read

In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Friday.

Among the stocks that have the spotlight on them on Friday include International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Let's analyze why each stock is trending and how elite funds are positioned among them.

Why do we care about hedge fund activity? Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 86 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and July 2021 our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 186.1%, vs. 100.1% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by 86 percentage points (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

Facebook, is FB a good stock a buy, Mark Zuckerberg, Turkey, prophet Muhammad, censorship, hypocrisy,
Facebook, is FB a good stock a buy, Mark Zuckerberg, Turkey, prophet Muhammad, censorship, hypocrisy,

10. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is trending because the company reported U.S. sales of 446,997 vehicles in the third quarter, down 218,195 units from the same period last year. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)'s third quarter sales were negatively affected by the semiconductor supply shortage and also COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions in Malaysia. Tesla's Elon Musk believes supply for semiconductors will increase next year and GM stock is up around 0.6% on Friday. Of the around 873 elite funds in our database, 86 were long General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) at the end of Q2.

9. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is in the spotlight after the company reported U.S. sales of 566,005 vehicles for the third quarter, up 1.4%. Although that's an improvement, Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is down around 0.3% on Friday. 12 elite funds we track were long Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) at the end of the second quarter.

8. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has surged 2.8% due to today's Merck antiviral news. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has a leading jet engine business that could benefit if air travel returns to normal faster. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares are up 26% year to date. The number of elite funds we track that were long General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) fell to 67 at the end of Q2 from 68 at the end of Q1.

7. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is down 2.7% after Aaron Kessler of Raymond James downgraded the stock to 'Outperform' from 'Strong Buy'. Kessler feels a recovery in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shares could take longer with the slowing growth in China's ecommerce and the regulatory environment in China. Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management owned 14.1 million shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) at the end of June, up 2% from the prior quarter.

6. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is trending after RBC Capital initiated the tech giant with an 'Outperform'. Analyst Brad Erickson has a $425 price target, writing that he thinks Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is well positioned to transition 'to a fuller source of online utility' through multiple product efforts. Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg owns a substantial holding in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Like General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) are trending.

Click to continue reading and see Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Friday.

Suggested articles

10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

Argosy Investors: “I Think Facebook (FB) Should Weather any Kind of Inflation Fairly Well”

Were Hedge Funds Right About Facebook Inc (FB)?

Disclosure: None. Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Friday is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is IBM Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    When Arvind Krishna became chief executive on IBM in April 2020, he immediately prioritized building what the company calls an open, hybrid cloud platform.

  • Alibaba loses its 'strong buy' rating at Raymond James amid concerns about e-commerce growth

    Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler still likes shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. , though he's becoming a bit more cautious on the name. Kessler lowered his rating on the stock by a notch Friday, downgrading it to outperform from strong buy and reducing his price target to $240 from $300. "While we remain positive on Alibaba long-term and believe valuation remains attractive...we believe the recovery in shares could take longer given the recent slowing of e-commerce growth combined with cont

  • Alibaba: Outlook Is Weak but the Stock Is Undervalued, Says J.P. Morgan

    One recurrent headline appearing on financial news boards fairly regularly over the past few months goes pretty much like this: Why are shares of “insert Chinese tech/education/internet company here” falling? The answer most of the time is due to a crackdown on… everything? Of course, amongst those nursing wounds from the tightened Chinese regulatory environment is Alibaba (BABA). As a result, shares of the ecommerce giant have been on a downward spiral for most of the year; the stock has shed a

  • If You Had Invested $1,000 in JD.com in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), the largest direct retailer in China, went public in May 2014 at $19 per share. Let's take a look back at JD's volatile returns over the past seven years, discuss its future plans, and see where its stock might be headed. How did JD.com become China's largest retailer?

  • Dow Jones Up As Merck Rockets On Covid Pill; Disney Gains On ScarJo Settlement; Biden Makes Infrastructure Move

    The Dow Jones rose as Merck surged on a new Covid pill. Disney gained on a Scarlett Johansson settlement. Joe Biden moved on infrastructure.

  • GM's Q3 Auto Sales Plunge By A Third After It Idles Factories

    Consumer demand is strong, but vehicle inventories are at lows, with the pace of U.S. auto sales set to cool sharply.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Stocks Rally With Reopening Trade Back in Play: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as prospects for a pickup in growth outweighed concern over inflation pressures at a time when the Federal Reserve is getting ready to wind down its pandemic-era stimulus.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as

  • At US$145, Is It Time To Put NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) On Your Watch List?

    NIKE, Inc. ( NYSE:NKE ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few...

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $181.38, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day.

  • This electric vehicle mines crypto in its free time

    As for major players in the EV industry who have expressed interest in the cryptocurrency space, Tesla and Elon Musk certainly come to mind. On the other hand, Toronto-based Daymak Avvenire is looking to launch a cryptocurrency-mining car that will allow owners to make money when parked.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Mid Cap Growth Strategy” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. While the ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Strategy trailed the benchmark in the second quarter, it had an absolute performance (+14.9%) and relative success (+445 bps over benchmark) year-to-date. You can […]

  • Google Shelves Plans for Bank Accounts in Revamped Pay App

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google is shelving plans to add bank accounts to its payment app, becoming the latest tech giant to dial back its ambitions for financial services. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • Is Winnebago Industries, Inc.'s(NYSE:WGO) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

    Winnebago Industries' (NYSE:WGO) stock is up by a considerable 8.1% over the past week. Since the market usually pay...

  • Why Altria, Philip Morris Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) are trading lower Thursday after the US International Trade Commission ruled the companies must halt sales and imports of the IQOS heated tobacco device due to patent infringement against Reynolds American. The US International Trade Commission's ruling found that the IQOS device infringed on two of Reynolds American's patents. The ruling is set for an administrative review that requires the signature of President Joe Bid

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if They Take a Dip

    Finding bargains in the market is a rarity these days, so you should load up on shares of these businesses if the opportunity presents itself.

  • Apple's iPhone privacy changes signal desire to enter advertising -RBC

    Apple's recent privacy changes for iPhones are signs it may look to tap into an internet advertising market dominated by Facebook and Google, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets said. Since an April software update, most iPhones have allowed users to decide which apps can track user activity - crucial information that helps companies like Facebook deliver tailored ads to users and measure their impact. The feature, which Apple calls App Tracking Transparency (ATT), has worried many digital advertising and mobile gaming companies including Facebook, which says it has made it more expensive and difficult for brands to advertise on its platforms.

  • Pharma Stock Roundup: MRK to Buy XLRN, ABBV Gets FDA Nod for Migraine Drug & More

    Merck (MRK) offers to buy Acceleron Pharma for about $11.5 million. FDA approves AbbVie's (ABBV) new migraine drug, Qulipta.

  • BofA Outage Shuts Out Thousands Online, Service Now Restored

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp.’s online-banking platform went down for several hours Friday, leaving thousands of customers locked out of their accounts before service was restored.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mount

  • Applied Materials Names New CFO as Duran Leaves for Adobe

    (Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc. said Chief Financial Officer Dan Durn is leaving the company Oct. 15 to become CFO at Adobe Inc.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonBob Halliday, who previously served as CFO