Why These 10 Stocks Were in the Spotlight This Week

Insider Monkey Team
·4 min read

In this article we will take a look at some notable stocks that were in the spotlight this week. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Were in the Spotlight This Week.

Some stocks that were in the spotlight this week included Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Let's find out why each stock made the news and how elite funds were positioned among them according to the latest 13F data.

Why do we care about hedge fund fund activity? Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 86 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and July 2021 our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 186.1%, vs. 100.1% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by 86 percentage points (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

Best Value Stocks To Buy Now
Best Value Stocks To Buy Now

Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway

#10 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is trending after after CNBC reported that the web giant is lowering the amount it keeps from certain revenue from its cloud marketplace. According to CNBC from its sources, "Google is reducing the amount of revenue it keeps when customers buy software from other vendors on its cloud marketplace".

Although taking less revenue might be a headwind short term, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) could potentially win more long term from the extra business and more competitiveness. By lowering its fees, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) could potentially grow faster in the huge cloud market. By the end of the second quarter this year, 190 of the 873 hedge funds analyzed by Insider Monkey had owned GOOGL shares, which was equal to $26.8 billion.

#9 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is trending due to the Google news. Currently, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is arguably the leader in the cloud and as such, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will need to innovate further to maintain its competitiveness if Alphabet improves its competitiveness. Currently, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s cloud business is doing very well, with an annualized run rate of $59 billion as of July 2021. That's up from the annualized run rate of $43 billion in around July 2020.

Out of the 873 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey by the second half, 271 held a stake in the company for a total value of $60 billion.

#8 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is also trending due to the Google news given Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of the leaders in the cloud. According to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in July 2021, "The Microsoft Cloud opportunity is stronger than ever with over 95 percent of Fortune 500 companies using Azure... We are investing in our partner ecosystem to help partners do business with us. Starting July 1, we lowered our marketplace transaction fee from 20 percent to 3 percent."

238 out of the 873 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey held a stake in the company by the end of the first half of this year, with the stake equaling $62.5 billion.

#7 Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) surged by 7.01% this week with the Fed meeting this week likely helping the stock rise. With the data released from the Fed meeting, it seems that interest rate expectations have risen. Given that Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has a substantial commercial banking business, future profit estimates for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) have likely risen as well. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a big holder of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) at the end of the second quarter with a stake of 1,010,100,606 shares.

#6 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rose around 4.6% this week also due to the Fed meeting which likely increased interest rate expectations. Also helping Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)'s stock could be Fed Chariman Jerome Powell's comments, “The Evergrande situation seems very particular to China, which has very high debt for an emerging market economy. You would worry that it would affect global financial conditions through confidence channels and that kind of thing, but I wouldn’t draw a parallel to the United States corporate sector." Of the around 873 elite funds in our database, 87 were long Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) at the end of Q2, down 3 from the prior quarter.

Like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were in the spotlight this week.

Click to continue reading and see Why These 5 Stocks Were in the Spotlight This Week.

Suggested articles

10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Were Hedge Funds Right About Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)?

Disclosure: None. Why These 10 Stocks Were in the Spotlight This Week is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 International Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Emerging markets are a massive opportunity for growth in e-commerce and digital payments. Make sure you consider how to gain exposure to these trends.

  • 10 Best Stocks for Dividends

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks for dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of these dividend stocks’ outlook for 2021 and the merits of dividend investing and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks for Dividends. With the spread of the Delta variant exacerbating the pandemic-driven recession, […]

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)?

    While Dolby Laboratories, Inc. ( NYSE:DLB ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot...

  • Those who invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) a year ago are up 99%

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than...

  • Got $1,000? 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's almost hard to believe how successful Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has been since Warren Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. Back then, the company's stock was priced at $19 per share. Today, a single share of the company's class A stock is valued at roughly $418,000.

  • This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft

    Investors who added Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) to their portfolio one year ago are living the high life. Since September 2020, Innovative Industrial stock's 1-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, clean energy and entertainment companies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). For the uninitiated-

  • A patch for Covid-19? UNC researchers work on a shot-free vaccine.

    A 3D printer, sugar and UNC innovation are being used as a potential way to get the vaccine-hesitant on board with a Covid-19 vaccination.

  • Delta Teases Boeing 737 MAX Interest

    The U.S. airline giant may be interested in the 737 MAX, but probably not at the prices Boeing is demanding.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Sunrun Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Nebraska billionaire, philanthropist Walter Scott dies at 90

    Billionaire Walter Scott, the past top executive of Peter Kiewit Sons Inc. construction firm who helped oversee Warren Buffett’s conglomerate and donated to various causes, particularly construction projects around Omaha, has died. The Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation that Scott founded said Scott died Saturday.

  • My Top Stock to Buy in the September Sell-Off

    One growth stock that has declined recently and is worth a closer look today is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). "Amazon advertising is innovating at a fast clip, launching over 40 new features and self-service capabilities in the quarter, making it easier for sellers, companies and authors to grow their businesses by helping customers discover their brands and products," said Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky in the company's most recent earnings call.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Would Love These 3 Unstoppable Stocks

    Finding companies with attributes that the legendary investor looks for is a solid investment strategy.

  • Love Dividends? 2 Stocks You Might Want to Buy

    The stock market has pulled back a little and these two reliable dividend payers look like they are on sale. It could be time to buy.

  • Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) closed at $28.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • Why U.S. Gunmakers Could Soon Face New Competition

    Major names in the U.S. firearms industry, including Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) and Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE: RGR) could soon have significant new competition. Czech gun manufacturer Česká zbrojovka Group (OTC: CZGZ.F), or CZG, is gearing up for a strong push into the U.S. after acquiring Colt. CZG is now much better positioned to compete for law enforcement and military firearms contracts in the U.S., along with expanded civilian firearm sales.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • GE Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition in Years

    Not too long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) had a penchant for making big acquisitions. This forced GE to change course and begin selling off pieces of the business in order to repair its balance sheet. On Thursday, the company announced its biggest acquisition in over four years, as its healthcare division plans to buy BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners.

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.