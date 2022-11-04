Here’s Why 10x Genomics (TXG) Underperformed in the Third Quarter

Baron Funds, an asset management company, released its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund gained 1.7% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 6.8% decline for the MSCI ACWI Index and a 5.9% decline for the MSCI ACWI Growth Index. Stock selection contributed to the fund’s outperformance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Funds discussed stocks like 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is a science technology company. On November 2, 2022, 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) stock closed at $26.92 per share. One-month return of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) was -14.13% and its shares lost 85.26% of their value over the last 52 weeks. 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has a market capitalization of $3.067 billion.

Baron Funds made the following comment about 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) sells products that offer life sciences researchers single cell, spatial, and in-situ views of biological systems. Shares underperformed in the quarter, declining 37% after the company reported second quarter results that were below expectations due to softness in China as well as cold chain logistical issues in Europe. We view 10X as a leader in cutting-edge life sciences research and maintain long-term conviction as the company remains early in penetrating the markets for single-cell and spatial analysis. In addition, we believe there is optionality in clinical diagnostics through 10X’s in-situ platform."

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 17 hedge fund portfolios held 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) at the end of the second quarter which was 22 in the previous quarter.

