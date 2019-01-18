Why $1M Might Not Be Enough for My Retirement Dreams (or Yours)

Retirement. A time of life many of us dream about and save for. Is our 401k and IRA funded annually? Is our debt paid off? Have we started writing our travel bucket lists? Are we taking golf lessons? Check, check, check and check.

In the midst of all our planning, however, many of us wonder if we are saving enough just to survive our retirement years, let alone be happy and fulfill all our retirement dreams.

The Magic Number

You’ve probably heard at least one financial advisor say $1 million is the magic number to have saved for retirement. According to a new GOBankingRates study, that same $1 million will last plenty long in retirement — or not nearly long enough. It will last you anywhere from 11 to 26 years, depending on the state you live in. For someone living in and retiring to Mississippi — the least expensive state — this is good news. For those in Hawaii — the most expensive state — not so much.

The annual cost of living for someone 65 and older range from $38,435 (Mississippi) to $85,243 (Hawaii), with a mean of $47,788. My home state of Michigan, ranking only two places behind Mississippi, appears to be a great state to retire in, with the annual cost of living coming in at $40,586.

Our Calculation

A nest egg of $1 million should last 24 years, 7 months and 14 days in Michigan. But my husband and I are both still many years away from the age of 65. And we would like to retire well before we get there. Plus, we don’t plan on staying in Michigan year-round and might even relocate entirely.

While Michigan is a great state with four distinct seasons, we want to see the other 30 or so states we haven’t visited. And our retirement dreams include spending winter months in warmer states instead of shoveling snow and scraping ice off our windshields.

In the popular retirement state of Florida, $1 million will last us 22 years and 29 days when spent on housing, utilities, groceries, transportation and healthcare, according to the study. The same $1 million spent in Colorado, Nevada or California will only get us 21 years, 19.8 years or 15.5 years of retirement, respectively.

Start Planning: What It Takes to Save $1 Million for Retirement