Why 2 newsrooms 1,700 miles apart teamed up to investigate unfair and unequal policing

protesters participated in a peaceful march through downtown Louisville on Wednesday night led by youths. Despite a tense start to the day involving "20" arrests by police, there was no police presence during the evening march.June 17, 2020

Louisville became an epicenter of the racial justice movement in 2020 when Louisville Metro Police officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old unarmed young Black woman, in her apartment.

The Courier Journal spent the next year and a half writing about this tragedy, the ensuing protests and demands for justice.

Much of what the world knows about the night Taylor died comes from The Courier Journal's reporting and demands for transparency. The same is true in cities across the country where reporters investigate police tactics.

Mary Irby-Jones, Louisville Courier Journal executive editor

Two months before Taylor's death, The Arizona Republic published an investigation of police shootings in Phoenix, finding police most often use deadly force in majority Hispanic neighborhoods.

The Republic newsroom assigned a team to examine the use of force after 2018, when Phoenix police shot more people than officers in any other U.S. city, more than New York, Los Angeles, Chicago or Houston.

What we found was alarming: Officers in Phoenix used force five times as often against Black and Native residents.

An eruption of police violence in 2020 confirmed what our newsrooms knew to be true: Police disproportionately target people of color. They did it in Phoenix, and they did it in Louisville.

It was not a surprise when the U.S. Department of Justice announced investigations into Louisville's police department and then, four months later, Phoenix's.

Greg Burton, Arizona Republic executive editor

This summer, our two newsrooms joined forces to dig deeper into police, culture and the Department of Justice in Louisville and Phoenix, exploring the connections between them. Reporters from the police beat and metro columnists exchanged anecdotes and ideas.

Although our cities are more than a thousand miles apart, these federal investigations presented a rare opportunity to compare notes about impacted neighborhoods and police operations.

Reporters from Phoenix and Louisville looked at each other's city with fresh eyes.

We know the Justice Department probe in Louisville will go beyond Taylor’s fatal shooting, focusing as well on police practices around traffic stops, search warrants and use of force.

Story continues

In Phoenix, agents from the Justice Department will delve intobiased police behavior first reported by The Republic, including an examination of how police respond to people who are disabled or experiencing homelessness.

What we learn as journalists-in-arms will serve as a catalyst to deeper reporting and a resolve to push for answers, reform and accountability.

We plan on continuing this collaboration and partnership as the investigations continue into 2022, and we hope to look to cities where the Justice Department has been before to see what, if any, lasting impact was made and how investigations have changed communities' relationships with police.

Logan Cleaver chants during a protest in Louisville on June 17, 2020.

Essential reading on Louisville

Protesters push against police after being ordered to disperse in Phoenix on May 28, 2020.

Essential reading on Phoenix

Police make a wall across Fourth Street in Louisville on May 31, 2020.

Credits

REPORTERS: Darcy Costello, Tessa Duvall, BrieAnna Frank, Jimmy Jenkins, Kala Kachmar

COLUMNISTS: Joe Gerth, Greg Moore

EDITORS: P. Kim Bui, Mike Cruz, Veda Morgan, Mike Trautmann

PHOTO EDITORS: Mike Clevenger, Mike Meister, Diana Payan

PRODUCERS: Shelby Slade, Leah Trinidad, Karen Kurtz, Andrea Brunty

SOCIAL: Robert Shipman, Danielle Woodward

EXECUTIVE EDITORS: Greg Burton, Mary Irby-Jones

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Louisville, Phoenix newsrooms team up on police abuse. Here's why