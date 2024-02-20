Why your 20s are the perfect time to start investing – and how to begin

Emma Wall is head of investment analysis & research at Hargreaves Lansdown

Investing in your 20s is easy. All you have to do is give up your daily coffee, Pret sandwich, restaurants on your birthdays, the pub at the weekend, holidays, nice cheese, and anything else that costs money that isn’t a bill – and then you’ll be able to happily retire early and never work again.

Simple, right?

Or not. This particularly extreme method – known as the FIRE movement, which stands for “financial independence, retire early” – is certainly not for everyone.

It’s hard, because the pub and cheese and coffee are things of joy, and behavioural economics and the present bias means you are programmed to give more weight to your needs now – instant gratification – than those in the future, such as investing for retirement.

Fear not. With a bit of planning, it is not necessary to sacrifice everything you enjoy for your future self. In your 20s you have time on your side, and the power of compound interest to harness.

It’s the perfect time to start investing – and here are some tips on how to go about it.

Build on good savings habits

Millennials and Gen Z are often accused of having poor money habits – spending more on convenience, online shopping and eating out than other generational cohorts.

But, according to Hargreaves Lansdown’s Savings and Resilience Barometer data, those in their 20s are already practising good money habits.

In fact, 30pc of 20 to 24-year-olds have savings stashed for a rainy day, jumping to an impressive 53pc for those aged between 25 and 29.

On average, a person in their 20s has around £10 excess income a month, rising significantly to £81 for those aged 25 to 29 – a sum that can make a significant impact on your long-term financial goals.

Is it a good time to invest?

Before we jump into how to invest, it is important to first consider whether you actually should invest.

Investing does come with risk, and there are no guarantees of returns. Over the long-term, history shows that investment returns comfortably beat cash.

But if you have a fixed financial requirement or a short-term horizon of less than five years – a tax bill, a house deposit, a holiday – it is better to stick to cash.

Additionally, it is prudent to have a rainy day fund, in case your income or employment changes, of at least three months’ expenditure.

After a decade of record low rates, cash is also currently offering attractive interest rates, so shop around for the best savings account – or use a savings platform with multiple providers – to ensure that money is working as hard as possible for you.

If you have a time horizon of five years or more, then investing could be the best way to grow your wealth.

Over the past 10 years, the S&P 500 – a stock market index that tracks the performance of the 500 largest companies on stock exchanges in America – is up 290pc, where cash has returned just 8.6pc.

Even in a stock market slump it is usually better to “ride the market” through the downturn and hopefully up the eventual rally. The US stock market has fallen by more than 25pc 11 times – and taken on average around two years to recoup losses. Cash, on average, took twice as long.

The longer you invest, the greater the power of compounding. This is when interest, or investment growth, builds over time.

For example, 5pc growth in year one on £100 is 5pc on £105 in year two, and £110.25 in year three, and so on – taking just 14 years to double your money, even without any further investment.

Drip feeding your investments through regular saving over time helps smooth the impact of any market volatility – and setting up a direct debit on pay day means you don’t need to remember to prioritise your financial health each month. Most platforms allow you to set up a regular investment plan from just £25 a month.

Where should you invest?

If you’re short on time, money or inclination, don’t bother with shares. Instead, use a fund, which is a collective investment – lots of shares bundled together so you can get a slice of several companies with just a single trade.

For your first foray into investing, look for a fund that has broad market exposure, for a low cost, such as an iShares ACWI ETF, which is invested in more than 2,000 companies from both developed and emerging markets.

This is a great core option for first-time investors, to which you can add additional satellite holdings that reflect your risk appetite, outlook or interests.

A well-balanced portfolio is the best way to combat market volatility. If you are building your own portfolio, make sure it includes investments in a range of countries, types of industry, asset classes and styles. This is called diversification.

Different investments go in and out of fashion – often without warning. If you have diversification in your portfolio, if one area is doing poorly, the others will prop up your portfolio returns.

Spread your money across different asset classes like shares, bonds, cash and commodities. Although shares have tended to deliver the best long-term returns, they’re more susceptible to sharp short-term swings. Investments in bonds, for example, could help to dampen some of this volatility.

In your 20s, you are in what is called your “accumulation stage” – you are earning, and paying money into your investments, rather than needing them for income in retirement.

It will be a long time until you reach retirement, giving you a “long-term horizon”, which means you can afford to have more invested in risky assets.

Typically between 80-100pc of your portfolio should be in equities, with around half of this allocation in US stocks, a further 10pc in UK stocks, 10pc in Europe, 5pc in Japan and the remainder in emerging markets.

Don’t have the time or inclination to build your own investment portfolio? You can outsource diversification to the experts and simply buy a single fund which already has that pre-mix of stocks, bonds and cash in one single investment. We like Schroder Managed Balanced.

Tax planning to maximise investment gains

Whether you choose to DIY or outsource your investment decisions, make sure you make your money go further by taking advantage of the tax wrappers available to you.

Depending on why you are investing – for your retirement, to buy a house, or for a rainy day – there are different tax wrappers which will help you maximise your contributions, and therefore your financial gain, and minimise your tax bill.

Some – such as Isas, are tax-efficient when you withdraw the money, others, such as pension wrappers, known as Sipps, are tax efficient when you deposit the money.

Avoid bad investment habits

Now you’re primed to take control of your financial future, a quick word of warning. A worrying 21pc of investors aged 18-34 get stock tips and market forecasts from Instagram, as well as 16pc looking at Facebook, 14pc sourcing ideas from Reddit and even 8pc on TikTok, according to an Opinium Survey of 2,000 people carried out for Hargreaves Lansdown last year.

While engagement with investing should be applauded at any age, taking tips from unregulated or unverified sources, such as social media, should be done with caution.

Always take time to do additional due diligence on any ideas. Particularly if you are at a pivotal life event – marriage, becoming a parent, and you are really short of investment ideas, consider getting professional advice before taking the plunge.

If you can’t afford to invest right now

If you don’t have the capacity to do any of the above right now, and you are in employment, just do this one thing – max out your workplace pension contributions to as much as you can afford each month.

With top-ups from your employer, and the tax back from the Government, it is literally free money, boosting your long-term savings and future spending potential. Your future self will thank you.

