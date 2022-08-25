Why The 23% Return On Capital At Saunders International (ASX:SND) Should Have Your Attention

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Saunders International (ASX:SND) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Saunders International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = AU$7.2m ÷ (AU$57m - AU$26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Saunders International has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Saunders International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Saunders International.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Saunders International is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 23%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 82%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 46% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Saunders International can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 103% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Saunders International that you might find interesting.

